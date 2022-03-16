Bills invite fans to have say in new stadium development

The Buffalo Bills are inviting some season ticket holders to have a say in the potential development of a new stadium in Orchard Park.
They’re offering a cross-section of fans, based on seniority, age, seat location and demographic, the opportunity to attend focus group sessions at Highmark Stadium.
The sessions are being held so Bills officials can “gather thoughts and opinions regarding the desired new stadium fan experience, preferred game day amenities, and to gauge interest in a variety of seating concepts, pricing and amenity packages,” according to an email from the organization. Seating will be limited.
Negotiations between representatives of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz are ongoing on what will reportedly be a new $1.4 billion open-air stadium on Abbott Road across the street from the current Highmark Stadium.
“The Buffalo Bills are assessing the potential development of a new stadium at Orchard Park that would transform the game day experience and provide a world-class venue befitting the best fans in the NFL,” according to the email from the organization.
Ron Raccuia, executive vice president at Pegula Sports and Entertainment, said it was essential that fans continue to be a part of planning for a new stadium.
In 2019, the organization offered fans, businesses and community leaders the opportunity to take part in the “Buffalo Bills Stadium Survey.’’ It reportedly included about 20 questions and a section seeking opinions on topics like seating inventory and the potential for PSLs, or personal seat license fees, at a new stadium.
Pegula Sports and Entertainment contracts with Legends Global Planning to lead the effort in conducting these surveys and focus sessions.
“It’s critically important to involve the fans and that started in 2018 and 2019, when we did a really extensive fan survey, and then throughout focus groups since then, we’ve adjusted our fan forums,” Raccuia said. “It’s been continual. We need to hear from our fans. We’re building this stadium for them, so they’ve got to have a big say in it.”
The first focus group session, slated for March 29, has already been filled, but Raccuia said there will be "lots" of additional sessions held.
The organization said in the email that there is “very limited space for participation” and reservations would be taken on a first-come, first-served basis. No guests in addition to the season ticket holder on each email were invited to attend due to limited space. The focus group session is scheduled to last about 90 minutes.