Bills invite fans to have say in new stadium development

In 2019, the organization offered fans, businesses and community leaders the opportunity to take part in the “Buffalo Bills Stadium Survey.’’ It reportedly included about 20 questions and a section seeking opinions on topics like seating inventory and the potential for PSLs, or personal seat license fees, at a new stadium.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment contracts with Legends Global Planning to lead the effort in conducting these surveys and focus sessions.

“It’s critically important to involve the fans and that started in 2018 and 2019, when we did a really extensive fan survey, and then throughout focus groups since then, we’ve adjusted our fan forums,” Raccuia said. “It’s been continual. We need to hear from our fans. We’re building this stadium for them, so they’ve got to have a big say in it.”

The first focus group session, slated for March 29, has already been filled, but Raccuia said there will be "lots" of additional sessions held.

The organization said in the email that there is “very limited space for participation” and reservations would be taken on a first-come, first-served basis. No guests in addition to the season ticket holder on each email were invited to attend due to limited space. The focus group session is scheduled to last about 90 minutes.

