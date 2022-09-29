Bills fans likely to move Baltimore party inside: 'We’ll just bundle up and wear ponchos'

The remnants of Hurricane Ian have some Bills fans traveling to Baltimore for Sunday’s game scrambling to find indoor entertainment options prior to the game this weekend.

Bills fan Ryan Stang was planning an outdoor tailgate with a DJ in Baltimore for his friends, family and Bills Mafia attending the game but his plans have changed. He will now host an indoor gathering before the game at Silders Bar and Grille, which is near Camden Yards and less than a mile from the Ravens home at M&T Stadium.

“It completely distorted my plan,” Stang said. “It would have been really cool so it’s a disappointment, but everyone will make the best of it.”

Brothers’ Steve and Mark Dlugosz have avoided making any definitive plans for their time in Baltimore before the game because of the pending weather issues. Steve of Cheektowaga is flying Friday to Washington, D.C., where he had hoped to see some sites before going to Baltimore on Saturday, while Mark, a Buffalo native now living in Chicago, is flying into the Baltimore area Friday morning.

“What we do kind of depends on the weather. I just don’t know exactly how the weather will affect us yet,” Mark Dlugosz said.

Weather forecasts call for a near 100% chance of steady rain in Baltimore for Saturday and a significant chance for lighter rain the next day, making for a soggy environment for not only the 1 p.m. game but also tailgating and weekend parties and sightseeing.

Fans with flights to the Baltimore-area on Friday and Saturday should not get held up, unless planes get stuck in some of the hardest hit areas of Florida, like Tampa, Orlando or Fort Meyers, said Elizabeth Carey, director of public relations and corporate communications for AAA Western and Central New York.

Ian, which first hit the west coast of Florida as a Category 4 hurricane with wind gusts up to 150 miles per hour, has become a tropical storm and shouldn’t bring severe winds with it to the Baltimore area.

However, people who have plans to enjoy outdoor activities during what is usually a warm and pleasant time in the Baltimore area on an early fall weekend will probably need to pivot. That means finding ways to stay dry during the Sunday morning tailgate.

“It could put a damper on some of the pregame activities and some of the things taking place in Baltimore, but there’s plenty of hotels with space available and I’m sure Bills Mafia will party inside if the weather is too bad outside,” Carey said.

James Dean and his wife, Amy, of Buffalo were surprised by last-minute tickets and didn’t want to miss out on one of the biggest games of the regular season for the Bills, who like the Ravens have opened the season winning two of their first three games. They’ll be driving down to Baltimore.

“We just kind of figured we won’t be getting the full force of the storm,” James Dean said. “It’s worth it.”

Like many Bills fans, they feel hardened by going through much worse weather while attending home games in Orchard Park.

“We’ll just bundle up and wear ponchos. It’s supposed to be 65 degrees with 30 mile per hour winds – we’ve been through worse,” Amy Dean said. “We’ll get wet, but we’ll live – we’re from Buffalo.”

Bills travel group Fans of Buffalo is continuing its trip to Baltimore as planned, heading to the area on direct flights Friday, owner Will Bradley said. That night, the group is renting The Charles in Fed Hill from 7 to 10 p.m. for a party with a DJ. It will also host a three-hour open bar and buffet tailgate with games and music and DJ across the street from the stadium, mostly below an underpass.

Bills Backers Baltimore, also known as Charm City Bills Backers, is planning to host a tailgate party outside but with some overhead cover on the south side of the stadium. The day before the game, there is supposed to be a Fells Point Fun Festival outdoors and Charm City Bills Backers scheduled an all-day “BillstoberFest” nearby, but those plans could be weather-dependent.

Carey said fans driving to Baltimore should make sure they give themselves enough time to get to their destination, with rainy conditions increasing the chance of delays.

Stang decided against his original plan of driving and instead this week grabbed a flight for Friday to the Baltimore area. The change in plans also made the trip a lot more expensive as Stang prioritized getting a direct flight.

“Flights are a concern, for sure, but I also didn’t want to try to drive through it,” he said. “I’d rather just get there quickly and avoid any hassles.”

The last time the Bills played in Baltimore – the season opener in 2018 – may be best known as Josh Allen’s first career game, with the team turning to the rookie quarterback to replace starter Nathan Peterman in the second half of a lopsided loss. But, for those who made the trip at the time, the game is also remembered for the relentless rain that fell in the area throughout the weekend – remnants of Hurricane Florence.

“From the minute we drove in on Saturday up until we left that Monday, it was constantly pouring,” Mark Dlugosz recalled. “It was still opening day and there was a lot of excitement for the Bills coming off a playoff year, but the weather really affected all the planning.”

This weekend could be just as soggy, to the chagrin of many Bills fans like the Dlugosz brothers, who are making the trip again five years later. However, this time around, the game should be a lot more competitive.

“At least it can’t be worse than last time – a monsoon and a 47-3 loss,” Steve Dlugosz said.