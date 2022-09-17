Bills fans, far and wide, revved up for home opener

Del Reid gets excited for every Bills home opener. Even during the team’s 18-year playoff drought, which ended in 2017, the longtime fan and owner of 26 Shirts couldn’t wait to get into the stadium for the first time to ring in a new season.

Understandably, this year’s home opener, which is on a Monday night, for the preseason Super Bowl favorites coming off a win over the defending champion Los Angeles Rams comes with an extra measure of enthusiasm.

Bills fans, far and wide, believe this could be the year that the team wins its first Super Bowl, and they’re not shy to talk about it.

As of Friday, limited tickets are available from Ticketmaster, starting at $175, and the cheapest tickets on the secondary market start around $200, before fees, according to Vividseats.

“You can imagine what the stadium will be like Monday – it’s going to be electric,” Reid said. “Everyone is just on cloud nine right now. I think we’re all having so much fun. This team has earned the right for us to kick all that curse jibber-jabber to the curb and for all of us to be all in. I trust this team to do it all and I think that’s how most fans feel.

“Buffalo is on the lips of people across the country. It’s nice to see the team, and in a lot of ways, the city, get the recognition,” Reid said.

When the Bills were this good 30 years ago and went to four Super Bowls, the story of the region centered around Buffalo being a “run-down Rust Belt city that had its football team and nothing much else,” but that narrative is changing, Reid said.

“The team’s success helps to bring a spotlight to the renaissance going on around us right now,” he said. “When you succeed, it brings out something in the community that we can all share.”

Also different these days is that there is so much more attention on and access to professional sports. The Bills are now a 365-day-a-year attraction. Mike Miller, who runs a bar that caters to Bills fans in Chicago, said he reads something about the Bills every day on his phone.

“Without discounting the four Super Bowl runs and what led up to it and how much fun everyone was having, I think, maybe, now people are even more voracious and even more jazzed up,” Miller said. “I think just the ability for everyone to be able to pay attention to the maximum degree has taken this to another level.”

The Bills’ success has been so impactful that a Buffalo talent attraction organization has launched a sweepstakes centered around it. The Be in Buffalo Hometown Touchdown sweepstakes is targeting expats and Bills backers bar patrons to help get them back to the area.

The regional talent attraction initiative of Invest Buffalo Niagara is offering a free weekend trip to the region and tickets to a Bills home game against Miami in December. Two winners and a guest will receive airfare, a hotel stay and additional prizes.

Jenna Kavanaugh, chief operating officer for Invest Buffalo Niagara, said she wanted to not only celebrate the momentum of the Bills, but have the team help tell the story of the resurgence of the community and all the opportunities in the region.

“We knew that there’s a great passion for Buffalo and for these Bills,” Kavanaugh said. “We’re doing a lot of good things in this area and it’s very exciting and this is just one exceptional avenue where we can play up the region’s strengths.”

Inside the building, Bills players are just as excited as they ramp up for what should be a raucous environment when the ball is kicked off against the Tennessee Titans around 7:15 p.m. Monday.

“Our home opener, Monday Night Football – it doesn’t get any better than that,” Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau said after Thursday’s practice. “We’re ready to go out there and play in front of our amazing fans, and I feel like the atmosphere is going to be great.”

“I know the fans will show up. They show up every time, whether we’re at home or away,” Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said. “It’s the best fans in the world. We just have to take that momentum and stay confident in our work and go out there and execute.”

And Bills fever is not limited to Buffalo. Bills fans all over the country, and even some internationally, are revved up for the home opener and a season that holds so much promise.

For last Thursday’s season opener, Miller, who has owned Delilah’s Bills Backers Bar in Chicago for 29 years, said the energy was unparalleled and an hour before the game the bar was at capacity. And that energy “is not going anywhere” as Monday Night Football approaches, he said, adding the bar poured through a hundred 30 packs of Labatt Blue last Thursday.

“It’s going to be a zoo, it’s going to be awesome. It will be jampacked on Monday with a room of ecstatic people,” said Miller, 55, who grew up in the Town of Tonawanda and graduated from Kenmore West before attending the University at Buffalo and then DePaul University.

“We’ve had shared pain for so long and now we have shared euphoria,” he added. “I think we expect to win every game and expect to win the Super Bowl – people are at that point and having so much fun with it.”

While these expats may not be able to be at the game, they can come together at Bills backer bars around the country, like Delilah's, to commiserate.

“I know people from all over the world that I’ve run into at that bar, and everyone is proud of where they come from, but nobody is prouder of where they come from than they are when they’re from Buffalo. It’s just uncommon,” Miller said.