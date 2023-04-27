Top Buffalo Bills executive Ron Raccuia is confident more development will come to the area surrounding the team's $1.54 billion new stadium. He's just not sure how quickly it will happen.

“I’m confident because of the intense amount of interest that has been expressed by developers throughout the country that are used to developing around large-scale facilities,” Raccuia, the Bills' executive vice president and chief operating officer, said Thursday.

“They’re just waiting. But we have a lot of work to do first," he said during a hospitality and tourism industry forum hosted by the Buffalo Niagara Partnership.

For 50 years since the current stadium was built in Orchard Park, the area around the stadium has seen little trickle-down development and there are no more than a few one-floor hotels in close vicinity to the Abbott Road facility.

The Bills don’t want to be in the development game, Raccuia said, so the team is hoping that people “more detailed in these areas” will eventually develop land around the stadium – most noted right now for parking lots and tailgate space.

However, he acknowledged that it has been a slow process sometimes in this region for key players to act on these types of opportunities. He also said local government needs to take certain actions before the area around the stadium can be enhanced.

How can Orchard Park benefit from a new stadium? Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Don Lorentz does not want to see any more time go by without retailers, restaurants and bars and other establishments reaping the benefits of the Bills playing in their backyard.

Most notably, zoning laws in place around the stadium and throughout the town and village of Orchard Park are unfriendly to potential developers. Local politicians have grappled with how – and if – it is prudent to make zoning changes and whether they will make a noticeable difference. One provision that has been cited as holding back development is a local law prohibiting buildings taller than 2.5 stories, which limits potential hotel projects.

“Whether it will happen quickly, it is a little out of our control,” Raccuia said. “What we’ve said, time and again, is that we’re not developers. We want to run the best football organization that we possibly can because we believe that’s the driver of everything else. And then we’ll allow the experts to come in and we’ll be great partners to them.”

But even as questions linger about future development in the area of the new stadium, the Bills are seeing some promising numbers that could contribute to an uptick in tourism.

John Percy, president and CEO of Destination Niagara Falls USA, said he has noticed an uptick in travelers for Bills home games when the team plays an opponent from within a six- to eight-hour drive. He said hotels around the region fill their rooms for many of these games.

“I think there is great opportunity, and I think we have all seen it in our hotels here, but I think we can do more to make the experience better and spread out the time that they’re here,” Percy said. “We need to make sure that experience is quality all weekend.”

Raccuia said the Bills realize that sports is a big part of local tourism and travel, and the new stadium will become a catalyst for that.

“The power of our brand is much different than a lot of us realized, and when you combine that with the passion for the team, it creates this opportunity with the stadium,” he said.

According to data from the league, there are 10.7 million people who identify as Bills fans nationwide, and 25% of those people come from some of the largest U.S. cities – New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Atlanta and Miami.

Fans engage on the Bills team app more than any other team in the 32-team league. The Bills are No. 2 in the NFL in social media rate and third in the league in overall social media value.

Last season, the Bills played five prime-time games. Two of the top 10 viewed games last season included the Bills – on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions and for a Sunday 4 p.m. start at the AFC rival Kansas City Chiefs.

Also, 38% of ticket buyers that attend Bills home games at Highmark Stadium travel 100-plus miles, according to data from Ticketmaster.

“Some of the reality of who we are should change how we think about, not just the Bills and the new stadium, but our community as a whole,” Raccuia said.

He said while Green Bay, the smallest market in the NFL, has become a mecca of football and is now in the top 15 in producing league revenue, it was not always like that. While the franchise has a long and successful history, it went through some difficult times in the 1980s and early '90s and it took having two great quarterbacks consecutively in Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers to bring the team out of that funk.

How stadium development turned Foxborough, Green Bay into offseason destinations NFL owners have been putting a greater focus on incorporating development around stadiums and arenas to create year-round destinations that cater to more than just the fans attending a game.

The Packers have not only solidified their place in the Green Bay area, but developers have stepped in to build mixed-use projects and tourist attraction Titletown around Lambeau Field.

That same type of opportunity now exists in Buffalo with the recent success of the team and having a nationally recognized quarterback in Josh Allen, whose jersey No. 17 was the No. 1 seller in the NFL last season, Raccuia said.

“We look at that as an opportunity to catapult our franchise into that type of stratosphere,” Raccuia said.

The Bills are also looking to take advantage of how well their fans travel for road games by bringing that type of experience and atmosphere to home contests.

Raccuia can see some of the tourism growth coming from Buffalo expats who may not have had a good enough reason to come home in past years but would be willing to return to see a new stadium and then potentially experience what else is going on around the region.

And while the new stadium will focus on football first, Raccuia said there is potential there to host year-round community and special events, private occasions, field trips and tours.

“There’s got to be more. Fans can’t just be coming to the game and leaving,” he said.

“We have to think of ways to collaborate to create the same energy, enthusiasm and events that we have for road games at home games," Raccuia added. "We have now turned into a place where people want to go, and we’re doing that with one of the worst stadiums in the NFL. Imagine what can happen with the new stadium.”