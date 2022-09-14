Bills concessions vendor trying to stay current at old stadium

Not only does Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park show its five-decade-old age for the teams that play there and fans attending games – it also impacts those who work behind the scenes and people looking for something to eat during games.

That includes longtime stadium hospitality vendor Delaware North Cos. An outdated stadium can make for antiquated kitchens and serving areas, limiting what can be offered for food and beverages and how they are presented.

After Bills stadium deal, will KeyBank Center upgrades become next priority? Upgrades at KeyBank Center could cost more than $150 million, according to industry experts. While few dispute the arena needs major improvements, who pays for them is another story.

But as the building comes closer to the end of its life – a new stadium is in the works and slated to open by the 2026 season across the street on Abbott Road – Delaware North is still investing in it, according to Andy Altomare, the company’s general manager at Highmark Stadium.

Delaware North officials say they have teamed with the Buffalo Bills in improving work areas, adding equipment, upgrading product offerings and making purchasing concessions in small, congested concourses more convenient. It’s part of an effort to remain current, even if the stadium where they work is not.

“We’re always trying to tinker with things the best we can with the footprint we’re stuck with, and there are some challenges with that,” Altomare said Wednesday, as the Bills' Monday night home opener looms. “We still have a few more seasons to play here and a lot of fans to serve.”

Having an outdated facility does not stop new menu items from being created, said Stephen Forman, regional executive chef for Delaware North at Highmark Stadium, but it has forced the company to be more innovative in creating the products it sells and systems it uses.

“The brand-new stadium is going to be awesome, but you still have to make sure you do great things with what you have,” Forman said. “We’re looking at what we have and then creating the system to execute the plan. If it’s making a burger or mac and cheese or whatever it may be, we’re just using our equipment in a more innovative way to meet the demand of our guests.”

Altomare said Delaware North has overhauled some of the stadium’s kitchens and added some modern equipment to help with food preparation.

“For any food items that we come up with, if we feel it requires certain pieces of equipment to provide that top-notch quality, we will get it – even as the stadium is where it is at,” he said.

Forman is always researching different flavors from other regions, while incorporating tastes of Buffalo, and what competitors and other stadiums within the Delaware North umbrella are doing with food and beverages to help Highmark Stadium’s offerings remain relevant.

“If you don’t stay relevant, it’s a wrap,” Forman said. “People are going to be like, ‘That was done 20 years ago and we’re tired of this. We want something new.’ It’s important for us to always be aware of what’s available and the cuisine of other regions.”

Explainer: How the Pegulas will leverage seat licenses to pay a big part of the team's stadium costs While the Buffalo Bills owners agreed to pay $550 million toward the cost of a new stadium in Orchard Park, that doesn’t mean the Pegulas will be dipping into their own pockets for all of it.

To bring fans more convenience this season, Delaware North will also roll out additional market-style concessions outlets – as opposed to a traditional concession stand – providing a variety of domestic and craft beers, spiked seltzer and pop. They help improve the speed in which fans can purchase items and get back to their seats, Altomare said.

Last year, Delaware North introduced eight market-style beverage outlets in the 300 level and this season will add locations near Sections 117 and 127, along with two in the Miller Lite Brew Pub in the east end zone.

“It’s a much faster transaction, the fans get what they want and get right back to their seat,” Altomare said.

Also, Delaware North added a 60-foot long bar at the west end zone at the bottom of the Rock Pile – a more congested area of the stadium – where there will be packaged beer and snacks for sale.

In addition to the new food and drinks introduced by Delaware North on Wednesday, the company is also reimagining how food is displayed and consumed. In suite and club seat areas, they’ll use more newly purchased hot plates and heat lamps to keep food fresher and create a more vibrant-looking environment.

“The company is tinkering with guest experiences while keeping our finger on the pulse of where the industry is as food service and sports entertainment continues to evolve,” Altomare said.