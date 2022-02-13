Billions for health care construction tucked in Hochul's budget

With the recent release of thousands of pages of state budget documents – not exactly light reading – details of Gov. Kathy Hochul's $10 billion plan to remake the state's ailing health care system are becoming clearer.
Well, marginally clearer.
One big takeaway: Her budget proposes making $1.6 billion available to fund capital improvements for health care facilities and nursing homes, as well as to build out ambulatory care infrastructure for struggling hospitals.
That additional funding would be on top of the $3.8 billion the state has appropriated since 2014, which would bring the total capital investment for health care providers to $5.4 billion through fiscal year 2028.
Some are questioning whether the additional funds are warranted. For instance, of the $3.8 billion allocated to health care capital grants over the last eight years, $2.1 billion has not been spent, according to Bill Hammond, senior fellow for health policy at the Empire Center for Public Policy, a fiscally conservative think tank in Albany.
Perhaps the most noteworthy spending announcement for those funds came in March 2016, when the state doled out $1.5 billion for 162 projects statewide. That included about $156 million for Western New York, including $57 million to support Brooks-TLC Hospital System's affiliation with Kaleida Health, nearly $28 million to Catholic Health for information technology improvements and $20 million to the then-under construction John R. Oishei Children's Hospital.
For the new $1.6 billion, Hochul's budget provides some clarity on where it would go, though much remains cloaked beneath generic terms:
• $750 million in grants to providers for projects that build "innovative, patient-centered models of care; increase access to care; improve care quality; and ensure health care provider financial sustainability."
• $450 million for "a mix of traditional health care capital investments," with $50 million of that pot guaranteed for nursing homes and $25 million each for community-based health care providers and behavioral health centers.
• $200 million for the modernization of emergency departments of "regional significance."
• $150 million to build out information technology infrastructure and telehealth.
• And – you still with me? – $50 million to support a model that delivers nursing home-level care in small residential houses where residents live and receive care.
Of course, this is all subject to negotiation with the state Legislature. Stay tuned.
TIME FOR FUNDS
Spectrum Health & Human Services and Evergreen Health recently received a $2.65 million federal grant to expand services in Western New York's rural counties over the next five years, reaching 10 counties. This initiative is the latest partnership for the two organizations, which are in the midst of exploring a "strategic affiliated partnership" that would allow them to expand services while trimming operational costs.
THE LATEST
What: The University at Buffalo School of Nursing has landed a $2.3 million federal grant to design a program to reduce burnout and promote resilience among health care workers in rural and underserved communities.
Tell me more: It's a three-year program and three health care systems will participate, with the goal of developing a plan using evidence-based strategies.
Why it matters: Many, if not all, health care workers are exhausted, a situation that was exacerbated by a pandemic that is nearly two years in. It's caused many workers to leave for travel nursing or quit or take early retirement, and employers have had a hard time retaining staff. Clearly, long-term solutions are needed.
WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH...
Mercy Ambulatory Care Center
Then: It was way back on Nov. 9 when Catholic Health decided to keep its emergency department at the MACC in Orchard Park closed so it could focus its staffing on ramping up services at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo following the 35-day labor strike.
Now: It's back. The health system opened the MACC's emergency department on Jan. 30, and expects to see 40 to 60 patients a day initially.
