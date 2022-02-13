Billions for health care construction tucked in Hochul's budget

With the recent release of thousands of pages of state budget documents – not exactly light reading – details of Gov. Kathy Hochul's $10 billion plan to remake the state's ailing health care system are becoming clearer.

Well, marginally clearer.

One big takeaway: Her budget proposes making $1.6 billion available to fund capital improvements for health care facilities and nursing homes, as well as to build out ambulatory care infrastructure for struggling hospitals.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

That additional funding would be on top of the $3.8 billion the state has appropriated since 2014, which would bring the total capital investment for health care providers to $5.4 billion through fiscal year 2028.

Some are questioning whether the additional funds are warranted. For instance, of the $3.8 billion allocated to health care capital grants over the last eight years, $2.1 billion has not been spent, according to Bill Hammond, senior fellow for health policy at the Empire Center for Public Policy, a fiscally conservative think tank in Albany.