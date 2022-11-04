Big Wheelbarrow is growing in Western New York following 43North win

LynOaken Farms has been selling its Orleans County-grown apples to Tops Markets stores across the state for 17 years.

For almost all of those years, employees at LynOaken had to call dozens of Tops stores each day to get their orders, LynOaken general manager Wendy Oakes Wilson said.

But in March 2021, the family-owned farm in Medina started working with Big Wheelbarrow, a 2021 43North startup contest winner that created a supply chain software platform to connect local growers with supermarkets. The platform allows Tops' produce managers to place orders online directly with producers for fresh, local produce.

Though adjusting to a new way of doing business was difficult at first, using the Big Wheelbarrow platform generally saves Oakes Wilson time, she said.

That's one of the main goals of Big Wheelbarrow, CEO and co-founder Sam Eder said: To let farmers focus on farming by automating some of the administrative tasks that come with selling their products. This year alone, Big Wheelbarrow has saved producers more than 1,000 hours of labor costs.

Big Wheelbarrow started in Austin, Texas, and came to Buffalo in January after winning a $500,000 prize from 43North.

Before the company even became a 43North winner, two of Big Wheelbarrow's biggest customers – Tops, headquartered in Amherst, and its sister company, Price Chopper, based in Schenectady – were already located in upstate New York. Coming to Buffalo made sense for the startup so the team could be closer to its core customer base.

A relationship like the one Big Wheelbarrow has cultivated with Tops and Price Chopper is exactly what 43North wants to see its winners form. Those relationships not only build up a business, but cement its ties to the region, which in turn bolsters the Western New York economy.

43North wants to attract companies that want to come to Buffalo and will thrive while they are here.

"We're expanding, and being here, in particular, is what makes it possible because our biggest customers are here," Eder said. "We’re able to have more meetings and walk the stores with people and get a sense of other adjacencies that we can actually help with."

Big Wheelbarrow 'scaling fast' in Western New York

Big Wheelbarrow has thrived in Buffalo over the last 11 months, said Kevin Siskar, 43North's vice president of portfolio and selection. He's been most impressed by the company's growth.

"What Tops and Western New York have been for them is a really good way to not only grow from last year but to really perfect the product in anticipation of scaling fast," Siskar said.

Through the end of September, $2.56 million in local food transactions have gone through Big Wheelbarrow in Western New York, Eder said. The company is on track to double that number by the end of 2023.

Big Wheelbarrow started the year working with 46 grocery stores in the Buffalo area, Eder said. Now, the company has nearly 300 active stores across New York, including 100 Tops stores. Big Wheelbarrow is working on launching a pilot program with a national retailer at the beginning of 2023.

The company is also working to expand within grocery stores to get outside the produce section into other departments, such as floral. That means they will need to onboard new producers to the platform. Big Wheelbarrow is working with around 15 growers in Western New York, Eder said.

"The more producers you can add on, the more products that are out in the marketplace and the more value you can then drive to the existing customers," Siskar said. "You can start to strip out some of the seasonality to the business if you get things like honey because right now they have a lot of produce."

Big Wheelbarrow makes money by adding 5% on to the cost of goods sold through the platform, which is paid by the grocery stores. The company doesn't take money from the producers, Eder said. So, the more local options Big Wheelbarrow can offer stores, the more money the company will make.

Big Wheelbarrow started in Western New York with five employees and has since hired two more, including a sales manager who used to work for Tops. The company has also hired interns from the University at Buffalo and SUNY Buffalo State, Eder said, including a marketing intern who helped Big Wheelbarrow increase its social media engagement.

Building local partnerships

Much of Eder's time in Buffalo has been spent improving how Big Wheelbarrow's product fit with the market. He's using the company's partnership with Tops and relationship with producers to improve the platform so it can easily transition to other stores as the company grows.

Being in the Buffalo Niagara region has allowed Eder to build a network of grocery stores and producers that are helping his team develop new features to help producers sell more and grocers feel comfortable increasing the amount of space in their stores dedicated to selling local produce, he said.

When Eder visited LynOaken Farms in October, he spent time listening to Oakes Wilson's feedback and chatting with her about how Big Wheelbarrow could streamline the platform's payment process to save farmers some work.

"These types of exchanges are the lifeblood of a startup," Eder said of conversations with his platform's users.

Transitioning to Big Wheelbarrow wasn't smooth sailing at first for LynOaken Farms, Oakes Wilson said, recalling her sales were down more than 90% during the first week. It took some of the produce managers at Tops stores time to adjust to the new way of doing business.

But now, those early hiccups have been resolved, and she and her staff don't have to spend hours calling Tops stores to get their orders for apples, which frees them up to focus on other aspects of the business. Sales of apples to Tops account for around 60% of LynOaken's revenue.

Big Wheelbarrow has been a good partner for LynOaken because the startup understands what farmers are trying to do, the challenges they are facing and how to help them make money, Oakes Wilson said.

"Internally, we’ve had to make some adjustments because we were so involved in doing it a certain way," Oakes Wilson said of transitioning to Big Wheelbarrow. "Change is never easy. But this isn’t change for the sake of change. This is change for the sake of growth."

That's not just a win for LynOaken, Tops and Big Wheelbarrow. It's a win for consumers, Oakes Wilson said, because through Big Wheelbarrow, grocers can get local produce quicker, so it's fresher and more nutritious.