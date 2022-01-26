Big solar farm in Ripley gets $88 million in tax breaks

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency has approved more than $88 million in tax breaks for a solar power project in South Ripley that will power more than 55,000 average New York homes each year while also storing some of the energy for future use.

ConnectGen, which has been working on its South Ripley Solar Project since 2018, plans to put up a 270-megawatt solar farm with a 20-megawatt battery energy storage component. The project will create 200 construction jobs, but only a handful of permanent positions.

“This has been a long and sometimes challenging project; however, at the end of the day the revenue from this project will benefit the citizens of the town for many years to come," Town of Ripley Supervisor Doug Bowen said.

According to the CCIDA, the project is expected to generate over $60 million in added tax revenues for the town of Ripley, the county, the Sherman and Ripley central school districts and the Ripley Volunteer Fire Department over the course of 30 years. Local landowners are also expected to receive more than $30 million through solar leases, easement agreements and "good neighbor" agreements.