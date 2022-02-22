Big financial losses lead to credit downgrade for Catholic Health. The recovery will take some time

Catholic Health System has taken a financial beating from the pandemic. And the Mercy Hospital strike in the fall only made it worse.
The heath system has posted back-to-back years of big operating losses – totaling more than $230 million.
Catholic Health continues to have ample cash to operate and the system's top executives believe better days are ahead as the pandemic eases and elective surgery restrictions lift. And it continues to expand.
"We've been taking a lot of body blows, if you will, through Covid, through the labor strike," Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan said. "But we had to advance our strategy for the future."
Catholic Health, one of Western New York's largest health care providers with $1.2 billion in annual revenue, lost $74 million in 2020 – even with $87 million in federal relief. A $160 million deficit followed last year.
Other local hospital systems are facing similar struggles.
Erie County Medical Center had a loss of more than $80 million in 2020 – and it would have been even larger if not for a nearly $63 million federal relief payment. It had a deficit of roughly $30 million last year.
Catholic Health rival Kaleida Health reported a nearly $61 million loss on its 2020 annual filing with the Internal Revenue Service, even after receiving $87 million in federal relief. Its 2021 financial data isn't yet available.
The most updated financial information is available for Catholic Health because of a report last week by Moody's Investors Service after the agency downgraded the system's credit rating.
Catholic Health is rated by Moody's because it goes out to the market and secures bonds publicly. Kaleida is not subject to such credit ratings because it uses loans backed by the Federal Housing Administration.
The losses show how much the pandemic, lengthy pauses on elective surgeries and flat reimbursement rates from Medicare and Medicaid have severely dented hospital finances. It all comes in a Western New York region that already is one of the most challenging in the state for hospitals to break even.
"There's very little buffer to sustain any kind of Black Swan event like the pandemic we've just gone through and the labor situation at Catholic Health," said Larry Zielinski, an executive in residence for health care administration at the University at Buffalo School of Management.
Catholic Health continues to push forward with its plans to grow faster, including the ongoing construction of Lockport Memorial Hospital and the expansion of its portfolio of ambulatory surgery centers.
The push isn't without risk.
Moody's has downgraded Catholic Health's credit rating twice in the last five months, and its rating is now viewed as non-investment grade.
A lower credit rating signals higher risks for investors and could push up borrowing costs for Catholic Health. And as operating losses pile up, it causes an organization to take on more debt or reach into reserves.
Moody's projected Catholic Health's cash on hand could decline to around 70 days by the end of this year, down from 142 days in 2019 before the pandemic.
The Mercy strike
Catholic Health had an investment-grade rating from Moody's when nurses and other workers at Mercy Hospital went on strike last fall. The strike wasn't even two weeks old when Moody's made its first downgrade of Catholic Health.
For Catholic Health, keeping Mercy Hospital open means paying vastly higher wages to replacement workers. For striking workers, each day means more lost wages.
For both sides, the nearly six-week strike was costly. While striking workers missed paychecks, Catholic Health was shelling out as much as $7 million a week for replacement workers to keep Mercy operating, Sullivan said.
That adds up.
Sullivan said those 41 days of the strike cost Catholic Health about $89 million, which represents about 55% of the organization's operating loss for 2021. Moody's said that $89 million loss included $37 million in lost revenue from reduced capacity at Mercy and $52 million in additional labor costs.
While Sullivan said the strike was "not a great moment for financial wherewithal and our balance sheet," the deal struck with the union sets the bar for contract negotiations at other Buffalo Niagara hospitals.
That contract, Moody's noted, also should help Catholic Health's recruiting and retention efforts in a tight market, though the costs will add to already high labor expenses.
WNY dynamics
While the Mercy strike set Catholic Health apart last year, other Western New York hospitals also struggled through the pandemic.
In 2020, tens of billions of dollars flowed from the federal government to alleviate losses at hospitals busy caring for Covid-19 patients. Some hospitals made out quite well, tacking on that federal relief to bolster their financial positions.
Not so in Western New York, according to an analysis from the Empire Center for Public Policy, a fiscally conservative think tank in Albany.
The Empire Center found that, even with the boost of federal relief, Western New York was the only one of the state's 10 regions where the combined hospital revenues fell short of expenses, leaving hospitals here 5% below the break-even point.
Some of what's driving the losses locally boils down to Western New York's population, which is comparatively older, sicker, poorer and, until this most recent U.S. Census count, shrinking.
That means this region has a large portion of its population on public health insurance, so either Medicare or Medicaid.
At Catholic Health, 60% of its revenue is dictated at either a federal Medicare or a state Medicaid level, said Chief Financial Officer David Macholz. Further, 46% of Catholic Health's revenue base comes from Medicare, he said, noting the aggregate increase for Medicare this year is just 0.7%.
Meanwhile, costs – especially for labor – are rising at much higher rates.
Hospitals have historically lost money on Medicare and Medicaid patients and try to make it up on commercial plans, where they can negotiate rates. The remaining 40% of Catholic Health's revenue base comes from commercial plans.
"The rate compression that we're facing is more pronounced than ever," Macholz said.
What now?
Catholic Health is pressing on with its various strategies and expansions – which may be the only way out of the financial hole.
Proceeds from Catholic Health's upcoming issuance of $60 million in bonds will go toward the Lockport Memorial, now under construction, the renovation of the cardiac catheterization labs at Mercy Hospital and other upgrades , Macholz said.
"The model was built for the community based on need, not based on what textbooks would say about hospitals," Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan said.
While Moody's notes plenty of the challenges facing Catholic Health, the agency pointed out the organization's strengths, including ongoing expansion efforts in Niagara County that could lead to market share gains. According to Moody's, Catholic Health has a 26.1% market share in Niagara County, short of Kaleida's 34.3%.
The construction of Lockport Memorial could help, as could Catholic Health's continued expansion into surgery centers. Catholic Health's agreement to purchase a 77% stake in Ambulatory Surgery Center of Western New York – located on Sweet Home Road in Amherst for – $23 million should close this year.
"We found a superior, high-quality ambulatory surgery center," Catholic Health CEO Mark Sullivan said. "The team is amazing, their outcomes are great."
Overall, Moody's noted Catholic Health's capital spending this year is projected at about $153 million, which it called a "relatively high" amount. The upcoming bond proceeds, as well as state grants, will help support capital spending.
Also looming is the $10 billion plan to bolster New York's health care system from Gov. Kathy Hochul – a proposal that is subject to negotiation with the state Legislature.
All of this is not without risk.
Higher capital spending will chew into Catholic Health's cash on hand, but Sullivan said the organization is confident its strategy is sound.
But it will be a long road back.
"Our strategy is forward thinking," Sullivan said. "But we can't be hit by five waves of Covid, elective surgery restrictions, a labor strike and not expect to be downgraded."
Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.