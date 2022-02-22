Big financial losses lead to credit downgrade for Catholic Health. The recovery will take some time

The most updated financial information is available for Catholic Health because of a report last week by Moody's Investors Service after the agency downgraded the system's credit rating.

Catholic Health is rated by Moody's because it goes out to the market and secures bonds publicly. Kaleida is not subject to such credit ratings because it uses loans backed by the Federal Housing Administration.

The losses show how much the pandemic, lengthy pauses on elective surgeries and flat reimbursement rates from Medicare and Medicaid have severely dented hospital finances. It all comes in a Western New York region that already is one of the most challenging in the state for hospitals to break even.

"There's very little buffer to sustain any kind of Black Swan event like the pandemic we've just gone through and the labor situation at Catholic Health," said Larry Zielinski, an executive in residence for health care administration at the University at Buffalo School of Management.

Catholic Health continues to push forward with its plans to grow faster, including the ongoing construction of Lockport Memorial Hospital and the expansion of its portfolio of ambulatory surgery centers.

The push isn't without risk.