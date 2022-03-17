Big changes coming for Athenex: A new focus and major cuts to costs, workforce

Struggling Buffalo biopharmaceutical company Athenex is getting short on cash – and it's planning deep cost cuts to help it get by.
Athenex had just $62 million in cash and short-term investments at the end of 2021, down 72% from about $225 million a year earlier.
That raised questions about whether the company even had enough money to fund its operations into next year.
So Athenex officials said late Wednesday that it will undergo a major shift to slash its expenses by 50% and focus on "promising cell therapy programs," while selling off "non-core" assets.
Company officials did not say how many jobs would be lost because of the cost-cutting.
"We are taking action to swiftly redirect our resources and have begun executing on cost-saving measures to right-size the company and support our transformation to a lean, focused cell therapy company," CEO Johnson Lau said.
What's at stake is the future of a homegrown innovative company that was born as Kinex nearly two decades ago, a firm that employs about 600 people worldwide – roughly one-third of whom are in Western New York.
Athenex had been one of the great hopes for building the medical industry in the region and the recipient of millions in funding from the state. But it was dealt a stunning blow almost a year ago when a drug it was developing to treat breast cancer was set back by years after federal regulators raised questions about the late-stage clinical trial underway to gauge its effectiveness.
Athenex officials were counting on that drug to begin generating significant revenue and provide a funding pathway to the company – a route that was abruptly closed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision.
Its next chapter won't come easy.
What's the plan?
Lau, one of the company's founders, pointed out three key parts of the "strategic pivot."
First, Athenex plans to focus its research and development on cell therapy, which the company believes has the best opportunity to create long-term value. Further, Lau said, Athenex believes cell therapy will drive the next major innovation cycle in cancer treatment.
That means Athenex will lean harder into its May 2021 acquisition of Kuur Therapeutics, which develops cell therapies that can be used to treat blood cancer and solid tumors.
The acquisition of Kuur Therapeutics includes an upfront payment of $70 million and includes additional payments that could reach another $115 million in cash or stock if the business meets certain performance targets.
Second, that streamlined plan means Athenex will discontinue most of its research and development initiatives around its oral discovery program apart from oral paclitaxel – the drug being reviewed by regulators in the United Kingdom to treat metastatic breast cancer.
Third, Lau said, Athenex aims to strengthen its finances by selling non-core assets.
That included Athenex selling the leasehold interest in the state-funded Dunkirk manufacturing plant to ImmunityBio last month for about $40 million.
Major cost cutting
The sale of the Dunkirk lease also comes with significant overhead cost savings, which fits into Athenex's plan to reduce its operating expenses.
The lease sale also reduced Athenex's headcount by 70 employees, who joined ImmunityBio as the California company attempts to get the Dunkirk plant up and running, said Joe Annoni, Athenex's new chief financial officer.
It's not clear how many job cuts could come to Athenex's headquarters in the Conventus Building on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and to its Clarence compounding facility.
Caileigh Dougherty, the company's investor relations director, noted Athenex also has operations in China, Taiwan and Latin America but declined to say where the workforce reduction is coming from.
"This is a sensitive matter," Dougherty said.
What it does is raise serious questions about whether Athenex can meet the hiring obligations it agreed to meet in Buffalo.
In exchange for the $25 million the state spent to expand and improve the sixth floor of the Conventus Building, Athenex committed to spending $100 million in the Buffalo area during the lease's first 10-year term, which ends in July 2025. It also must hire 250 permanent employees in the Buffalo area.
As of Dec. 31, Athenex had hired 211 permanent employees in the Buffalo area, according to a regulatory filing.
The bottom line
With the streamlined business, selling of non-core assets and a headcount reduction, Lau said Athenex expects to extend its "cash runway to beyond 18 months," putting the company on more stable financial footing.
The company's fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results, disclosed Wednesday, show the extent of what it's trying to reverse.
Athenex's total revenue for the year, for one, came in at $120.2 million, down from $144.4 million in 2020. The 17% decrease, the company said, was primarily due to one-time Covid-related sales in 2020 as well as international supply chain disruptions.
The company's losses also are getting bigger.
Athenex's loss for 2021 totaled about $202 million, higher than the $148 million loss logged in 2020.
Athenex's stock, which traded for more than $12 before the FDA ruling in February 2021, closed at 96 cents a share on Wednesday, up from about 85 cents on Tuesday.
