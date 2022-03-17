Big changes coming for Athenex: A new focus and major cuts to costs, workforce

Struggling Buffalo biopharmaceutical company Athenex is getting short on cash – and it's planning deep cost cuts to help it get by.

Athenex had just $62 million in cash and short-term investments at the end of 2021, down 72% from about $225 million a year earlier.

That raised questions about whether the company even had enough money to fund its operations into next year.

So Athenex officials said late Wednesday that it will undergo a major shift to slash its expenses by 50% and focus on "promising cell therapy programs," while selling off "non-core" assets.

Company officials did not say how many jobs would be lost because of the cost-cutting.

"We are taking action to swiftly redirect our resources and have begun executing on cost-saving measures to right-size the company and support our transformation to a lean, focused cell therapy company," CEO Johnson Lau said.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

What's at stake is the future of a homegrown innovative company that was born as Kinex nearly two decades ago, a firm that employs about 600 people worldwide – roughly one-third of whom are in Western New York.