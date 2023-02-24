The general contractor for the Buffalo Bills stadium project has started the process to hire subcontractors for its concrete foundation and steel structure.

But a final deal for the $1.4 billion project remains unsigned – with no word on when documents outlining details of the agreement will be available to the public.

A second group of bids to construct the stadium in Orchard Park have been released by general contractors Gilbane Building Co. and Turner Construction, and they include the first building portions of the work to be done.

But looming over the project, which has not received all its final approvals yet, is recent concern expressed by local union leadership over the potential use of out-of-town contractors and material distributors on some of the stadium work.

The Erie County Stadium Corp. has not yet rescheduled a meeting, originally to take place Tuesday, that it postponed after Paul Brown, president of the Buffalo Building Trades Council, sent a message to fellow Stadium Corp. board members saying he would no longer support the project unless changes are made.

The initial design of the $1.4 billion stadium, scheduled for three years of construction starting this spring, calls for the use of large concrete panels with pre-laid brick, which can be cheaper and easier to install.

Gilbane/Turner is the general contractor for the stadium construction and in charge of managing project bids. In a statement to The Buffalo News, Gilbane/Turner said it is committed to providing opportunities on this project that create a positive economic impact for the region and the companies and their employees who reside in the area.

“We have held outreach and information sessions in the community and have shared early opportunities for work on the project for vendors, suppliers, and contractors,” Christopher McFadden, a spokesperson for Gilbane/Turner, said in the statement. “We are committed to making this an open and inclusive process and encourage New York State-certified minority-, women- and service-disabled veteran-owned and local businesses to participate.”

Among the newest bidding opportunities for contractors is placing the concrete foundation and installing structural steel for the stadium and adjacent auxiliary building.

In addition, bids are being accepted for starting the build out of the canopy roof, foundation walls and seating bowl scope for the stadium, as well as furnishing all structural precast foundation for stadium walls, seating bowl walls, stairs, and seating bleachers and tubes.

The project, which is set to get underway this spring pending final approvals, will encompass more than 100 bid packages, or individual scopes of work, that will be part of the construction of the $1.4 billion stadium.

The prior bids focused on much of the preliminary work that must be done to prepare a site for construction. The project is scheduled for 36 months and should be substantially completed by April 2026.

“It’s our job to make sure we create opportunities and open the door, and it’s your job to walk through the door,” Deborah Pereira, vice president and program CEO at Gilbane, said at a December meeting for potential contractors for the new stadium.

But Brown is worried about the use of materials and services from outside the state and even country. In an email obtained by The Buffalo News, he pointed specifically to plans for laying precast brick assembled in Canada for the stadium exterior.

Brown, who serves on the Erie County Stadium Corp. board of directors, recommended that fellow members vote against the project unless "things get turned around."

A day after his email, the Stadium Corp., which has approved the foundation of the plan for the stadium project but still must meet to iron out final details, postponed its Tuesday meeting. The Erie County Legislature also must give a final OK for the project.

While broad terms of the deal have been outlined in a memorandum of understanding signed last year, no detailed lease documents have been released to the public yet.

“This is a great opportunity for us to showcase the work that we do," said Rick Williamson, president of Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local 3 NY in Buffalo, who is hoping the Bills will instead decide to use hand-placed brick masonry done by local workers.

"We all know that this is a once-in-a-lifetime project for our community, and we want this project to benefit the community and workforce as much as possible,” he added.

Williamson said he has not heard from the Bills or project planners since Brown went public with his concerns, backing local bricklayers.

Due to the amount and size of the work and its cost, this will be one of the largest construction projects ever to come to Western New York. There has been talk of concern from project planners over how a national labor shortage could impact a project such as this one.

“If we had our way, it would be 100% (local), but we have to have qualified bidders as well,” Joe Byrne, program director with Turner, said at the December meeting. “We’re not building a hot dog stand. This is all very sophisticated … (and) high end.”

A spokesperson for ABC Empire State Chapter, representing non-union contractors and tradespeople, said he is not surprised this is happening. ABC has been critical of the project labor agreement for the new stadium build, saying prioritizing the use of union labor on the project limits those who will bid.

"By excluding such a large part of the workforce, what did people expect would happen?," the statement from spokesperson Tanner Schmidt of ABC notes.

The first group of bids released by Gilbane/Turner, which came out in January, included preliminary construction work, such as site fencing and lighting, utility and power relocation, site demolition and mass excavation. The Bills hope to break ground in June.