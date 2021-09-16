Bevilacqua, Stephen Development pursue mixed-use projects in Clarence

"The project sponsor is proposing mixed-use buildings with high-quality architecture along the Transit Road frontage that will avoid the appearance of strip plaza developments that are prevalent along Transit Road," Hopkins wrote, citing the town's comprehensive plan and a "preferred development survey" about visually appealing buildings.

The homes will occupy the eastern portion of the site, about 16.8 acres, while the other developments will be focused on the westernmost 19.1 acres, including along Transit. A small portion of the property is considered wetlands, subject to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' jurisdiction, while the property also contained a historic homestead that was not eligible for state listing.

An earlier version of the project from two years ago envisioned five four-story mixed-use buildings with restaurants, commercial space and apartments; two standalone 28-seat restaurants; a bank branch, four four-unit townhouse buildings, nine four-unit apartment buildings and 16 four-bedroom houses.

Besides town Planning Board approval, the project also needs a variance from the Zoning Board of Appeals for the third floor of the multifamily buildings, as well as a special-use permit from the Town Board.