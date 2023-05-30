A Dutch soft drinks and bottling company that has a major operation in the City of Dunkirk is planning to add a second facility after agreeing to buy the long-vacant Kraft and ConAgra building from the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency.

Refresco Beverages US has agreed to acquire the 9.5-acre property at 26 E. Talcott St., and an additional parcel for $1.5 million, ensuring that the prominent but empty site will be reused and returned to the city tax rolls after a decade of ownership by the CCIDA.

The company will then spend another $12.65 million to renovate the interior of the 243,800-square-foot manufacturing building, and to repair the roof, windows, doors and docks. And it will invest over $350,000 more to buy and install the equipment it needs to operate the facility for warehouse and distribution, including upgrades to the freezer and cooler space.

Except for a $100,000 infrastructure grant from the CCIDA, the $14.5 million project will be funded by the company. But Refresco is also asking the agency for $1 million in sales tax breaks on purchases over 24 months, as well as a 15-year adaptive-reuse property tax break that will save it $731,175 through a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes.

"The Agency’s financial assistance is an important aspect of the overall business case and supports the financial investment occurring in Dunkirk," Refresco wrote in its application.

The Tampa, Fla.-based subsidiary of Refresco Group BV of Rotterdam, Netherlands, currently operates a beverage processing and bottling plant at 1 Cliffstar Ave., with 479 employees. The company said the new project will not impact the Cliffstar plant but will allow it to expand its local operations.

"Dunkirk is a very accommodating place for our team. The employees, the stakeholders, have all viewed and visited the plant in Dunkirk, and hold it in high regard with its position for Refresco in the Northeast," said Steven Kaufman, director of real estate for Refresco US.

Besides retaining its current employees, the company plans to add 10 laborer jobs over two years, paying average salary and benefits of $65,000.

"The project will enhance the bottled beverage supply chain in Chautauqua County and the region," Refresco wrote.

Built in 1960, the three-story industrial food production facility previously was occupied by Kraft, Red Wing and Carriage House Cos., a division of Ralcorp Holdings Inc., and more recently by ConAgra. It includes a large warehouse space, office space, cold storage and a tank room, with 26 10,000-gallon stainless-steel tanks, 19 loading docks and four rail sidings.

But after it was vacated, the CCIDA acquired it in February 2015 in hopes of bringing back manufacturing jobs, and has been "making every attempt to sell the property" since then, said CCIDA CEO Mark Geise. Even with collecting rent on it, "it's still an upside-down proposition for the IDA, and it's really not serving maximum capacity to the community."

"We've gotten a lot of interest and people have looked at it," Geise said." We've had requests from the state, through Invest Buffalo Niagara, for the facility and have been unable to sell it."

The agency has been negotiating with Refresco for nearly two years. "This is really going to help Refresco to really secure their presence in our community," Geise said. "It's going to improve the economic viability of the area."

Officials hope to close the purchase by the end of June, and to start construction work in the building in the first quarter of next year, with completion and new hiring by June 2025.