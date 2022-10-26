Bethlehem Steel Gateway Office Building is on the market

Entering the Gateway

It is not every day that the former headquarters of a onetime global steelmaking giant that dominated Buffalo's heavy industry goes up for sale. But the Gateway Office Building that was built in 1960 as the home of Bethlehem Steel is now on the market.

The 164,025-square-foot, mid-century modern-style office building with seven floors and a basement sits on 25.5 acres of land in Hamburg at 3556 Lakeshore Road. That's at the intersection of Milestrip Road, adjacent to Woodlawn Beach State Park, and just 6 miles from downtown Buffalo.

Currently owned and partially occupied by construction manager RP Oak Hill Building Co., its six other tenants include civil engineering firm Nussbaumer & Clarke and Gilbraltar Industries, a publicly traded company in the building products industry.

But it is only 43% full. It is being pitched by brokerage firm CBRE-Buffalo as a "unique opportunity" for office, residential or hospitality reuse.

"There is a bonus to having office leases still in place there, as well as all the improvements that were made to the building, the views of the lake," CBRE's Lida Eberz said.

The building features an expansive base for the first three levels, with 31,000 to 38,000 square feet per floor, while the next five floors each have 12,000 square feet. It includes a 240-seat auditorium on the first floor, a grab-and-go market and a fitness center, plus 650 surface parking spaces.

The property is assessed at $3.3 million, but CBRE has not set a formal list price. Instead, Eberz issued a "call-for-offers," with a deadline of Nov. 14.

Cattaraugus industrial site auction

If you would prefer something a little smaller, significantly cheaper, more industrial and more isolated, there's a 97,000-square-foot industrial facility on 18.2 acres in the Southern Tier that's going up for auction at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 – with a published reserve price of only $50,000.

The complex at 7167 Route 353 in the Town of Cattaraugus includes an 88,000-square-foot main building, plus a 9,000-square-foot cold-storage building.

"It’s very secluded," said Hanna Commercial and Chartwell Real Estate Auctions broker Michael Berland. "It would make a nice marijuana grow facility."

– Jonathan D. Epstein

What: East Side building owners and community members can learn how to plan for and complete their own commercial real estate development project, through the 2023 Community-Based Real Estate Development Training Program. Applications are now available on the East Side Avenues website, at eastsideavenues.org/CBREDT-2023, and are due by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Tell me more: The 25-week program, a collaboration of University at Buffalo and Empire State Development Corp., offers an overview of the real estate process, including pre-development, construction management, property management and financing. It also explores potential federal and state funding sources for commercial development in Buffalo, especially on the East Side.

The program, which starts Feb. 1, runs Wednesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Northland Workforce Training Center, 683 Northland Ave. There also will be two required Saturday classes from 10 a.m. to noon and a required eight-hour Saturday Urban Plan class on Feb. 11, in which students learn about the dynamics and fundamentals affecting development through realistic role-playing exercises.

All classes are taught by experienced developer and real estate professionals, and students are also paired with mentors.

Why it matters: This is the fourth installment of the program, designed to create "citizen developers" on the East Side. It began in 2019 as part of the state's $65 million East Side Corridor Economic Development Fund, and is also financed by private and philanthropic organizations through an $8 million East Side Collaborative Fund.

Except for a one-time, nonrefundable registration fee of $150, the program is free. Upon completion of the program, participants will be invited to apply for capital from a $5 million grant fund that ESD set up specifically for program graduates to implement projects on the East Side.

WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH ...

Chautauqua County

The Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth is inviting municipalities, nonprofit organizations, schools, economic development organizations and community groups to apply for grants of up to $50,000 to support projects that will bolster economic revitalization and long-term strategic investment in the Southern Tier county.

The effort focuses on high-priority ventures that could have transformational countywide impacts, the group said.

The economic development group – which supported 13 projects countywide this year – will offer technical assistance or provide matching funds to meet requirements of local, state or federal grants that, in turn, are used for projects consistent with the county's strategic plan or that piggyback off previous economic development investments in the county. Typical grant awards range between $10,000 to $20,000, but can be higher.

Applications must be submitted online at chqpartnership.org by 4 p.m. Dec. 2.

