BestSelf buys medical campus building for new HQ, Child Advocacy Center

Now the 20 CAC staff members will move to the new building, which will also have dedicated offices for partner agencies, such as police, district attorneys and Child Protective Services, as well as a medical suite for the hospital.

The expansion comes as BestSelf has more than doubled in size since its creation, when it had 530 employees and a $35 million budget. Today, it employs nearly 1,200, with a budget of $81 million. And it serves more than 35,000 children and adults with mental health and substance abuse disorders.

"This will be important for our growth and our continued commitment to the community," said President and CEO Elizabeth Woike-Ganga. "There’s so much need for mental health services in the community."

LeBlanc said BestSelf had been seeking a new location for the advocacy center, and even purchased a building at 768 Delaware, behind the American Red Cross. But the costs and fundraising needs kept rising. So when the Covid-19 pandemic forced the agency into a pause, officials sought other options, and also realized the need to consolidate the headquarters, she added.