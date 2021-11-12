BestSelf Behavioral Health lands $3.25 million in federal grants

BestSelf Behavioral Health has secured two federal grants totaling $3.25 million that will allow it to bolster opioid addiction treatment services and community mental health training in Western New York over the next five years, Rep. Brian Higgins' office announced Friday.

"Mental health and addiction challenges have only increased throughout the Covid-19 pandemic," said Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat. "This federal funding will help BestSelf expand their treatment services and provide vital community education so Western New Yorkers can better identify these challenges in their loved ones and get them help that leads to recovery."

The larger of the two grants totals $2.625 million over five years, providing $525,000 each year. That will be used to expand and enhance access to medication-assisted treatment and services for people with opioid use disorders. The grant is expected to help reach 465 people over five years.

"We are very pleased to be able to offer a central resource in the form of a virtual hub that will provide 24/7 immediate access to medication-assisted treatment for individuals with opioid use disorder,” BestSelf President and CEO Elizabeth Woike-Ganga said in a statement.