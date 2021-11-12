BestSelf Behavioral Health lands $3.25 million in federal grants

BestSelf Behavioral Health has secured two federal grants totaling $3.25 million that will allow it to bolster opioid addiction treatment services and community mental health training in Western New York over the next five years, Rep. Brian Higgins' office announced Friday.
"Mental health and addiction challenges have only increased throughout the Covid-19 pandemic," said Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat. "This federal funding will help BestSelf expand their treatment services and provide vital community education so Western New Yorkers can better identify these challenges in their loved ones and get them help that leads to recovery."
The larger of the two grants totals $2.625 million over five years, providing $525,000 each year. That will be used to expand and enhance access to medication-assisted treatment and services for people with opioid use disorders. The grant is expected to help reach 465 people over five years.
"We are very pleased to be able to offer a central resource in the form of a virtual hub that will provide 24/7 immediate access to medication-assisted treatment for individuals with opioid use disorder,” BestSelf President and CEO Elizabeth Woike-Ganga said in a statement.
The second grant totals $625,000 over five years, providing $125,000 a year to support the BestSelf Mental Health First Aid Community Training Project. That program provides mental health first aid training in Erie and Niagara counties, hoping to train 4,740 people over five years.
BestSelf, the largest community-based behavioral health organization in Western New York, was formed in 2017 from the merger of Lake Shore Behavioral Health with Child & Adolescent Treatment Services, or CATS.
A third story will be constructed on the former William E. Mosher Health Center to accommodate the new corporate headquarters for BestSelf Behavioral Health.
BestSelf gets about one-quarter of its revenue through contributions and grants. In 2019, BestSelf recorded total revenue of about $61.8 million, including more than $45 million from program services and about $16.3 million from contributions and grants, according to the nonprofit's most recent Form 990 filed with the Internal Revenue Service.
Expenses that year totaled about $62.5 million, outweighing revenue by about $670,000.
The nonprofit is planning to consolidate its administrative offices, staff and Child Advocacy Center to a new corporate headquarters location at 899 Main St. in Buffalo once a $20 million renovation and expansion project is complete. The project developer, Uniland Development Co., won city Planning Board approval on Monday to expand the two-story former William E. Mosher Health Center and construct a third story.
