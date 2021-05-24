Benderson sues Orchard Park over variance denial

Denial of a critical variance for a medical office project in Orchard Park has prompted Benderson Development Co. to sue the town in a bid to overturn a ruling that the developer called "arbitrary and irrational."
The Florida-based development firm is asking a state Supreme Court justice to annul an April decision by the town's Zoning Board of Appeals, which rejected a variance that would have allowed Benderson to maintain existing front-yard parking for its new project.
The lawsuit argues that the town panel failed to justify its decision either verbally or in writing, even though it had previously granted similar variances to Benderson and other developers for projects.
The developer asserts that it supported its application with various studies, reports and analyses by experts to prove that its request met the criteria for approval and would not harm the neighboring community. It noted that front parking is common on other properties, including 15 sites on the same road within a half-mile of the proposed project.
The board "stunningly failed to make a single finding of fact or conclusion in support of its decision," the lawsuit said.
While it is certainly not unheard of for developers to file such lawsuits, it is also not commonplace, and Benderson's decision to do so appears to reflect an unusual level of importance for a suburban medical office project.
Benderson wants to construct a 12,772-square-foot medical office building at 3507 North Buffalo Road, at the southeast corner of Orchard Park Road and Milestrip Road. The company has owned the property since July 2007, and the proposed building's design would meet town standards.
The 1.43-acre site – formerly home to a veterinary office – has an existing 5,935-square-foot vacant building and parking lot. A previous 2,313-square-foot building that occupied part of the lot was demolished by Benderson at the town's request.
The property currently has two rows of front-yard parking along both Milestrip and Orchard Park roads, so Benderson proposed to keep that, even though it is prohibited by the zoning district in which it is located. That would give the project 62 parking spaces in total, which the medical facility would need, based on an estimate by an independent consultant.
Otherwise, the building would lack adequate parking for both patients and staff, the lawsuit argued, while also saying that the town's parking code requirements for medical offices are outdated and smaller than other towns. And alternative designs requested by the ZBA would either require more variances or would be too small for the project's medical use, Benderson said.
The front-yard parking "has existed on the property for decades," the developer noted in the lawsuit. "Numerous properties along Orchard Park Road in the vicinity of the property also have front yard parking."
Those include Ricotta's Pizza, Pasta and Subs, Quaker Medical Associates, Eco Serve Pest Services, Shanor Electrical Supply and Cappelli's Pizzeria, among others cited in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit also noted that the town previously granted front-yard parking variances for a new CVS Pharmacy at 308 Orchard Park Road, a Walgreens Pharmacy at 3008 Union Road and a Mighty Taco at 3340-3356 Southwestern Blvd. Two were Benderson projects, and all are zoned the same as the North Buffalo Street property.
While Benderson claims it "addressed all relevant criteria governing the grant of an area variance," the ZBA denied the request – even though it did not receive "any contrary analyses or reports" or any public comments that disputed or disagreed with what Benderson said.