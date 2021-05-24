Benderson sues Orchard Park over variance denial

Benderson wants to construct a 12,772-square-foot medical office building at 3507 North Buffalo Road, at the southeast corner of Orchard Park Road and Milestrip Road. The company has owned the property since July 2007, and the proposed building's design would meet town standards.

The 1.43-acre site – formerly home to a veterinary office – has an existing 5,935-square-foot vacant building and parking lot. A previous 2,313-square-foot building that occupied part of the lot was demolished by Benderson at the town's request.

The property currently has two rows of front-yard parking along both Milestrip and Orchard Park roads, so Benderson proposed to keep that, even though it is prohibited by the zoning district in which it is located. That would give the project 62 parking spaces in total, which the medical facility would need, based on an estimate by an independent consultant.

Otherwise, the building would lack adequate parking for both patients and staff, the lawsuit argued, while also saying that the town's parking code requirements for medical offices are outdated and smaller than other towns. And alternative designs requested by the ZBA would either require more variances or would be too small for the project's medical use, Benderson said.