Ellicott Development Co. is making a move on its newest venture in the Cobblestone District, setting its sights on a 155-year-old industrial warehouse building on Chicago Street for conversion into a mixed-use project.

In the first reveal of its plans for 222 Chicago, the Buffalo-based developer intends to spend up to $5 million to convert the vacant J.W. Ruger Co. & Deck Bros. Building into seven market-rate residential units and commercial space.

Plans call for first-floor retail or office space, with six apartments on the smaller second floor and one on the even-smaller third floor, according to Director of Development Tom Fox. The apartments would include a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, with an average size of 1,100 square feet.

Built in 1868 and located near the Fairmont Creamery and Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino in the Cobblestone District, the 43,000-square-foot building is one of the oldest small industrial buildings in a historic manufacturing district. It was home to two internationally known patent developers that manufactured machines for the baking, engine and finishing industries, and was later occupied by Kellner Bros.

"It's a solid building with historic roots and one that will add to other investments we've made and will make with several other holdings in this area of the city," Fox said.

The three-story building was acquired by Ellicott from Kellner for $2.54 million in two transactions in 2016 and 2018, and will be renovated under federal and state historic standards. It was nominated last fall for listing on the National and State Registers of Historic Places, and Fox said the project has received approval from the State Historic Preservation Office and National Park Service to qualify for historic tax credits.

The project still needs minor administrative site plan approval from the city Planning Department, but will not have to go through the Planning Board.

To support the project, Ellicott sought and received approval from the Buffalo Preservation Board to tear down a vacant two-story commercial building at 200 Chicago St., to make room for a 33-space parking lot to be used by the commercial and residential tenants at 222 Chicago.

The smaller building to be demolished is located on the east side of Chicago between South Park Avenue and Perry Street. It consists of a former house with wood siding encased by a long commercial brick structure with a storefront.

A zoning variance from the Zoning Board of Appeals is also needed for parking. Once all approvals are in, Ellicott plans to seek building permits in the spring, with construction work slated to start this summer.