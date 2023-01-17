Benderson proposal for Squire Shop project in Snyder faces pushback from neighbors

Benderson Development Co.'s plan to demolish the former Squire Shop complex in Amherst's Snyder area and replace it with a three-story apartment building – and potentially two restaurants – is meeting pushback from neighbors worried that the project is too big for the surrounding infrastructure.

Benderson wants to tear down a series of linked structures along Main Street east of Harlem Road, and put up a 65,000-square-foot building on the combined site at 4548-4564 Main. The project – already designed with town feedback – would contain 48 apartments and 6,624 square feet of retail and commercial space along the ground floor, along with two levels of semi-below-grade parking.

"We’re very excited to be embarking upon a significant new mixed-use project on Main Street in Snyder – adding a residential component to an area which lacks new build options," Benderson spokesman Eric Recoon said.

But residents of the two abutting streets – Fruehauf Avenue and Chateau Terrace – are concerned that the influx of new residents and restaurant patrons will worsen an already bad traffic and parking situation.

“We have no visibility on Fruehauf when you’re turning left onto Main,” said Samantha Smith, a resident, who is one of the leaders of a neighborhood mobilization effort. “Fruehauf goes to nowhere. There’s no other outlet.”

Park School parents and visitors already use the neighborhood as a back door into and out of the school campus, to avoid traffic on Harlem. And Bornhava's Early Childhood Center for Children with Developmental Disabilities is also located on Chateau, behind Bomi Jewelers, creating congestion at drop-off and pickup each day. Neighbors say those problems will be magnified with the proposed project.

“We don’t want any of the issues we already have to be exacerbated by the Benderson building," said Jessica Black, another neighborhood leader.

Benderson acquired the four vacant properties on Main, Chateau and Fruehauf in March 2018 for $1.36 million.

The 1.02-acre site fronting on Main and the two side streets includes two connected brick-and-wood buildings on Main with 12,150 square feet of space, plus a 950-square-foot, century-old single-family home at 22 Chateau that is part of a potential historic district. All would be demolished, with the new U-shaped building going up in the front of the site and a 20-foot-wide buffer zone in back before the residential neighborhood begins.

Plans call for 22 one-bedroom market-rate apartments, ranging in size from 650 to 950 square feet; 24 two-bedroom units, varying between 900 to 1,200 square feet; and two three-bedroom apartments of about 1,600 square feet each.

The first floor would include two retail spaces of 4,111 and 2,513 square feet, with the larger targeted toward a full-service restaurant while the smaller one would be aimed at a café or coffee shop.

Additionally, the project includes 76 parking spaces, mostly covered or at least obscured from neighbors. .

Local residents questioned if that's enough parking. They're forming a neighborhood group and homeowners association and hiring a lawyer .

But Recoon said Benderson is not worried.

"This is not a project springing up from what was once vacant land," he said. "Our building is slightly larger than the buildings that are there today, but I think the use and impacts will be relatively commensurate with what has been there historically."

Recoon said the company has not yet calculated the cost of the project, but at an average range of about $180 to $200 per square foot for construction, the price would equal between $11.7 million and $13 million.

He said officials expect municipal approvals to take "a few months," but hopes to complete the process during the winter, start demolition in the spring, begin construction in the summer, and finish 15 to 18 months after.

The project still requires approval from the town Planning Board and Historic Preservation Commission, plus county and state permits.