Benderson proceeds with reuse of former Bon-Ton in Tonawanda; Northtown seeks more parking

Benderson Development Co. is moving ahead with its conversion of the two-story former Bon-Ton Department Store in Tonawanda into medical and office space, after receiving approval from the town last week for minor changes to an outparcel building.

The Florida-based developer, which owns the Sheridan-Delaware Plaza at 1692-1752 Sheridan Drive, is transforming the vacant 93,861-square-foot store building into 62,782 square feet of medical offices, plus additional retail spaces. Work began in late 2019, although it was paused briefly during the pandemic.

The firm has not yet identified any tenants for the medical space, but has Northwest Savings Bank at one end and Great Clips tucked in the middle, with two spaces of 5,528 square feet and 616 square feet still available.

Benderson separately already demolished the 30,454-square-foot Bon-Ton Home Store that was also part of the retail center. That is being replaced with an 8,500-square-foot outbuilding facing Delaware Avenue, with a drive-thru.

The developer has signed leases with Starbucks and Rachel's Mediterranean for the two ends of that new building, but there's still 4,000 square feet of space remaining in the middle.