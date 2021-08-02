 Skip to main content
Benderson plans new occupants for former Chuck E. Cheese, Friendly's in Amherst
A pair of vacant restaurant locations in Amherst are poised to get new occupants.

The former Chuck E. Cheese restaurant and entertainment center at the Sheridan-Harlem Plaza – adjacent to the I-290 exit at Sheridan Drive – will be taken over by Global Wine & Spirits, which is roughly doubling its space as it moves over from the corner spot in the plaza. Global currently has about 8,000 square feet, but will be occupying more than 16,000 square feet as the central tenant.

Sheridan-Harlem Plaza renovation 2

A rendering of Benderson Development Co.'s redesign for the Sheridan-Harlem Plaza, with Global Wine & Spirits taking over the former Chuck E. Cheese restaurant location.

The Chuck E. Cheese restaurant – which had been under close scrutiny after a pair of highly public fights among patrons in 2018 – closed in July 2020, a month after its parent company, CEC Entertainment, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company emerged from bankruptcy in January 2021.

Meanwhile, Benderson Development Co. is renovating the plaza, said Benderson Vice President Eric Recoon. Benderson does not yet have a tenant for Global's current space at 4990 Harlem Road.

Sheridan-Harlem Plaza renovation 2

A rendering of Benderson Development Co.'s redesign for the Sheridan-Harlem Plaza, with Global Wine & Spirits taking over the former Chuck E. Cheese restaurant location.

At the same time, just 2 miles to the northwest but still along the 290, the former Friendly's restaurant that closed in 2019 – one of four in the area – is being renovated, Recoon said. The 14,000-square-foot building at 4350 Maple Road is being redesigned for use as office or medical space, with flexibility for either one or two users, he added.

4350 Maple Road

A rendering of the new look for the former Friendly's Restaurant building at 4350 Maple Road in Amherst, which is slated to become office or medical space.

"The building was very dated," Recoon said. "We wanted to modernize and create more vibrant and functional space."

