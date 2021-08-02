Benderson plans new occupants for former Chuck E. Cheese, Friendly's in Amherst

A pair of vacant restaurant locations in Amherst are poised to get new occupants.

The former Chuck E. Cheese restaurant and entertainment center at the Sheridan-Harlem Plaza – adjacent to the I-290 exit at Sheridan Drive – will be taken over by Global Wine & Spirits, which is roughly doubling its space as it moves over from the corner spot in the plaza. Global currently has about 8,000 square feet, but will be occupying more than 16,000 square feet as the central tenant.

The Chuck E. Cheese restaurant – which had been under close scrutiny after a pair of highly public fights among patrons in 2018 – closed in July 2020, a month after its parent company, CEC Entertainment, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company emerged from bankruptcy in January 2021.

Meanwhile, Benderson Development Co. is renovating the plaza, said Benderson Vice President Eric Recoon. Benderson does not yet have a tenant for Global's current space at 4990 Harlem Road.