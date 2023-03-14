For over 50 years, Leisure Land's hotel, bowling alley, skating rink and movie theater drew legions of patrons in Hamburg.

But times changed and so did its use and popularity, until all that remained was the 48-lane bowling alley. So when that closed after a snowstorm in 2005 caused a partial roof collapse, the Leisure Land era ended.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

Since then, the facilities were demolished, and the land cleared. The sprawling site was eyed for a large-scale commercial retail, hotel and restaurant development in 2007, with five buildings, and was even considered for a sports complex.

Now its longtime owner, Benderson Development Co., has a new vision for the vacant and still largely wooded property to the west of Camp Road: a warehouse complex of more than 802,554 square feet, to fill a regional void in the market for industrial space.

Benderson has filed preliminary plans and studies with the Town of Hamburg to create its new Hamburg Crossing, with five large warehouse facilities, seven storm-water basins and more than 1,072 surface parking spaces.

The project is in the early stages of town Planning Board review. Benderson Vice President Eric Recoon said the developer doesn't have any signed leases yet. But he noted the "ideal location just off the Thruway," and the size of the overall property.

"Our goal is to seek municipal approvals and commence construction speculatively," he said. "The demand is high and a void clearly exists."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

It's the latest and biggest example of developers seeking to meet the demand for new space by manufacturers and distribution companies, who are struggling to find options in a marketplace where only 1.3% of the existing industrial space is available for occupancy, according to brokerage firm CBRE-Buffalo.

That's become a source of worry for regional economic development leaders and business recruitment experts, who say that Western New York will lose out on opportunities to retain or grow businesses. And it's spurred new "spec" warehouse projects by Uniland Development Co., Ciminelli Real Estate Corp., Krog Group, Ellicott Development Co., Benderson and others.

Benderson's Hamburg Crossing may be the biggest example.

"It is pretty significant. They are always ahead of the curve," said CBRE's Lida Eberz, who handles industrial sales and leases. "They have been very successful with this pattern of spec construction since 2018. Hopefully, we will not lose any more tenants to other counties. There is still plenty of demand outpacing supply."

According to plans by Carmina Wood Design, all five buildings would be long rectangular blocks sitting in the center of the property.

The buildings would have a central concourse area between them, where loading docks would be located, and they would be surrounded by trees and a conservation easement along the edges.

The warehouse park at 5220 Camp would take up 60 of the 79.9 acres that extends diagonally southwest from Camp Road to the Thruway.

It's zoned for commercial development, and adjoins other businesses on Camp and nearby Southwestern Boulevard.

To the west is the back side of a residential neighborhood, which has grown since 2007, according to an acoustical study performed for Benderson and submitted as part of its application. Those homes will be separated and screened from the warehouse complex by existing wooded areas and new landscaping, providing some visual and sound buffer.