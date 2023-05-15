After months of battling with neighbors over its insistence on tearing down a century-old house as part of a larger new construction project in Snyder, Benderson Development Co. has yielded to pressure, and will now retain the Chateau Terrace house on the edge of the site as a compromise.

But Benderson still plans to continue with its overall redevelopment of the former Squire Shop site at 4548-4564 Main St., despite fervent opposition from the surrounding community in the Amherst-area neighborhood. And it is even using the change to try to avoid other reviews.

Benderson proposal for Squire Shop project in Snyder faces pushback from neighbors “We don’t want any of the issues we already have to be exacerbated by the Benderson building," said one of the neighborhood leaders.

Facing the potential of a landmark designation for the small structure and eager to move ahead with the rest of its project, Benderson has submitted a revised proposal to the Town of Amherst, which would protect the 1,728-square-foot house at 22 Chateau from demolition, although the adjacent garage behind it to the west would be torn down as planned.

In a letter this month to Town Planning Director Daniel Howard and Town Attorney Martin A. Polowy that accompanied a new site plan, Benderson Director of Development James A. Boglioli noted that the exclusion of the house from demolition "was specifically requested by the residential neighbors," and that "maintaining the house provides increased buffering and screening from the proposed project to the neighbors to the north."

"The house will be refreshed and rented," Benderson spokesman Eric Recoon said.

'When is enough, enough?': Amherst projects face growing neighbor pushback After years of go-go development, housing and other proposals in Amherst are now running into fierce, well-organized opposition from some neighbors.

At the same time, though, without the house, the total area of disturbance for the project site is now just 0.97 acres - which means it is under the one-acre threshold for requiring a wetlands permit. That removes the need for New York state approval, and also means that approval by the State Historic Preservation Office is not required.

"Any recommendation by SHPO is non-binding and irrelevant," Boglioli wrote.

And, he added, no zoning variances or waivers are needed because the house is an existing and "legally non-conforming building" under town code that is being maintained.

"Considering this reduced impact, we request that the Planning Board be directed to complete its review of our site plan application," he concluded.

The developer also separately offered to work with the Amherst Historic Preservation Commission to have the Chateau Terrace Historic District listed on the state and national Registers of Historic Places – including all the residential areas on Chateau and Fruehauf Avenue.

Squire Shop project in Snyder poised for final town approval Neighbors of the project site are angry over what they perceive as the developer's mistreatment of them and its refusal to compromise on elements of the project that have raised the most concern among residents.

The reversal by Benderson appears to remove one of the obstacles to winning municipal approval, but doesn't eliminate the opposition altogether.

Benderson – which bought the two Main Street commercial properties, the house and a fourth property at 17 Fruehauf in March 2018 for $1.36 million – plans to demolish the vacant two-story retail and commercial complex and other structures. It would replace them with a three-story apartment building with 44 units and two restaurants along Main – one with 4,114 square feet, and another with 2,543 square feet of space and a canopied outdoor seating area.

But residents of the two side streets are still battling to stop the project, which they say is much too big for the site. They worry that the influx of new residents and restaurant patrons will worsen an already bad traffic and parking situation on the two streets, which are either dead-end or closed-square neighborhoods with no other outlet. And they are angry at what they perceive as Benderson's dismissal of their concerns .

In a last-ditch effort, the neighbors filed landmark applications with the town's Historic Preservation Commission, asking to landmark the Chateau house and one of the Main Street buildings, citing their qualifications and eligibility for historic preservation. Both applications are still pending.

The state historic office had said that the building at 4548 Main is eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places on its own merit, as is the Chateau Terrace Historic District, with the Chateau house and 4564 Main contributing to the district.

"Our office strongly recommends that these buildings all be retained and rehabilitated, rather than demolished," SHPO historic site restoration coordinator Derek Rohde wrote to Benderson on April 17.

But Boglioli asserts that none of the buildings would meet the criteria for individual eligibility on the National Register of Historic Places, based on a historic evaluation by Commonwealth Heritage Group of the buildings' conditions, alterations and "loss of architectural integrity."

"These buildings do not comply with the existing zoning code," Boglioli wrote to the Amherst Historic Preservation Commission. "Further, maintaining these buildings does not meet the property owner's objective of building a code-compliant project which provides usable commercial space and an increased residential component which meets the needs of the town."