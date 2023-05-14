As veteran real estate companies, Benderson Development Co. and Ellicott Development Co. know a good thing when they've got it. They also know when to expand it.

The two developers are separately proposing a pair of projects in Amherst that would add to existing office and residential developments. Neither is major by itself, but each represent a vote of confidence in the location's potential.

New medical office

Florida-based Benderson wants to construct a new 5,334-square-foot medical office building at 2420-2430 North Forest Road, at the southwest corner with John James Audubon Parkway. That's just above the edge of University at Buffalo's North Campus, which Audubon Parkway curves through.

The long and slender 5.78-acre property, which is sandwiched between the two streets and Ellicott Creek, already contains a pair of office buildings totaling 36,226 square feet of space, so this would represent a 12.8% expansion, according to the application by Benderson Director of Development James A. Boglioli.

The smaller one, a single-tenant square building at the northern end of the site, contains 4,200 square feet of space and is home to Largo Advisors, a commercial mortgage broker. The second is a two-story multitenant building with 32,026 square feet closer to the creek and UB to the south, with parking in between and behind.

The proposed new one-story building and other site improvements to the pavement and sidewalks would be located on 0.57 acres of existing parking lot close to Largo's building. The 25-foot-tall free-standing building would front on Audubon, next to the driveway entrance into the entire site. Total parking would be reduced from 168 to 143 spaces, but the developer argues that's enough, based on recent usage of the available parking in January.

The project needs site plan approval from the town and clearance from the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Construction would take about nine months.

Benderson does not have a tenant lined up yet, said spokesman Erie Recoon. "This is speculative new construction," he said. "It's a terrific location at a signalized intersection and just steps away from the UB campus."

More apartments on Eggert

Meanwhile, Ellicott – owned by Carl and William Paladino – wants to build on the success of its previous conversion of the former Cantalician Center for Learning at 1350 Eggert Road into 27 apartments. Now, it wants to add another 16 in two smaller, separate buildings.

Ellicott is proposing to construct a pair of two-story apartment buildings in the rear of the 3.61-acre site, sitting perpendicular to each other on a grassy portion of land adjacent to the semicircular park on nearby Crosby Boulevard. Designed by Sutton Architecture and Carmina Wood Design, each wood-frame building would include eight one- and two-bedroom units, with four per floor, and some units would include a den as well.

The proposal includes 21 parking spaces, five bicycle spaces and an electric-vehicle charging station.

The current project is an evolution from what was initially proposed for the site, which would have featured a single long two-story attached townhouse building, with nine 1,600-square-foot rental units and attached garages in a row.

Ellicott is first seeking a rezoning of the site to accommodate the project, followed by site plan amendment approval.

The single-stage construction venture would begin this summer and finish in 2024, according to the application.

The expansion comes nearly seven years after Ellicott completed its $5.66 million conversion of the three-story brick building – originally the Eggert Road Elementary School – into apartments and commercial space, with schoolhouse-themed lighting, terrazo floors and even chalkboards integrated in the millwork. The 63,000-square-foot building includes a combination of one-, two- and three-bedroom loft-style units, ranging from 750 to 1,714 square feet.

Besides the two new buildings, Ellicott also plans to add up to five more units in the existing building, said Director of Development Tom Fox.