Benderson Development pursues five projects in Amherst, Hamburg
1550 NF Blvd. larger view

Benderson Development Co. plans to remake a shopping plaza at 1550 Niagara Falls Blvd. in Amherst.

 Amherst Planning Board

Benderson Development Co. is getting busy in the 'burbs.

The retail industry is still in the midst of uncertainty, but the region's biggest retail real estate developer has at least five projects ongoing in Amherst and Hamburg.

They range from as little as a coffee shop and a bank branch to a complete remake of one of the shopping plazas that line Niagara Falls Boulevard. While the large enclosed shopping malls are generally attracting fewer shoppers, Benderson officials believe there's still plenty of demand for smaller spaces in commercial strips that are easily accessible to consumers.

Burlington Plaza

The biggest of the projects involves the redevelopment of the former Burlington Plaza at 1501-1551 Niagara Falls Blvd. That's a 13.9-acre shopping center that fronts on both Niagara Falls Boulevard and Romney Road, and used to be anchored by Burlington Co. – formerly Burlington Coat Factory.

It's also in an area with a heavy presence by Benderson, which owns Boulevard Consumer Square, Amherst Commerce Park, Maple Crossing, Amherst Development Park, and projects at 1401-1405 Niagara Falls, 1715 and 1721 Niagara Falls, 3980 Maple Road and 50 Keph Drive.

The site currently contains multi-tenant buildings of 158,921 square feet and 30,321 square feet, and a 3,658-square-foot Northwest Bank branch with a drive-thru. The bank is staying and most of the mid-sized building is occupied, with Five Guys, Moe's, Orange Theory and other tenants.

But the biggest building isn't as conducive to modern retail needs, with only Outback Steakhouse and two other tenants remaining at the southern end.

Burlington Plaza remake site plan

The site plan for the redevelopment of the Burlington Plaza shopping center in Amherst, on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

So the developer plans to partially demolish 90,439 square feet of that building in the rear, while constructing 102,087 square feet of retail space. That will create space for seven stores, ranging in size from 7,200 square feet to 39,135 square feet, with three 25,000-square-foot spaces in between, according to plans by architect James Allen Rumsey.

Eastview Plaza

Eastview Plaza site plan

The site plan for Eastview Plaza in Amherst, at Transit and Maple roads. The expansion is located behind Home Goods, to the right or north of Lowe's.

On the other end of Amherst, Benderson is planning a 6,230-square-foot retail expansion to Eastview Plaza at 8150-8250 Transit Road, at the northwest corner with Maple Road. That would increase the shopping center – which is anchored by Lowe's, Wegmans and Target – to 470,751 square feet, on 20 acres.

Eastview Plaza expansion site plan

A closeup site plan of the expansion at Eastview Plaza in Amherst, at Transit and Maple roads.

The developer would add 5,830 square feet of space at the back of the City Mattress store and expand the back of the Home Goods space by 400 square feet to relocate the loading docks.

Hamburg

Meanwhile, in Hamburg, Benderson plans to:

  • Demolish a one-story brick building at the Town Hall Plaza at 6000 S. Park Ave. and construct a 9,140-square-foot building with two retail spaces – one of which has a drive-thru.
  • Construct a 2,250-square-foot Starbucks coffee shop and drive-thru at the McKinley Plaza at 3670 McKinley Parkway, in the front of a shopping center with T.J. Maxx, Outback Steakhouse, Men's Wearhouse and David's Bridal stores.
  • Build a 3,350-square-foot bank branch and drive-up ATM for J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. at 4250 McKinley, at the triangular intersection with Southwestern Boulevard.
