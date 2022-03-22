Benderson Development pursues five projects in Amherst, Hamburg

Benderson Development Co. is getting busy in the 'burbs.

The retail industry is still in the midst of uncertainty, but the region's biggest retail real estate developer has at least five projects ongoing in Amherst and Hamburg.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

They range from as little as a coffee shop and a bank branch to a complete remake of one of the shopping plazas that line Niagara Falls Boulevard. While the large enclosed shopping malls are generally attracting fewer shoppers, Benderson officials believe there's still plenty of demand for smaller spaces in commercial strips that are easily accessible to consumers.

Burlington Plaza

The biggest of the projects involves the redevelopment of the former Burlington Plaza at 1501-1551 Niagara Falls Blvd. That's a 13.9-acre shopping center that fronts on both Niagara Falls Boulevard and Romney Road, and used to be anchored by Burlington Co. – formerly Burlington Coat Factory.

It's also in an area with a heavy presence by Benderson, which owns Boulevard Consumer Square, Amherst Commerce Park, Maple Crossing, Amherst Development Park, and projects at 1401-1405 Niagara Falls, 1715 and 1721 Niagara Falls, 3980 Maple Road and 50 Keph Drive.