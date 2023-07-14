Belmont Housing Resources for Western New York is advancing its 53-unit McCoy-Young Commons housing project on 1.8 acres at the corner of Clinton and Adams streets, in partnership with the Church of God in Christ Western New York Second Jurisdiction.

The partners are planning a three-story building with 43 apartments at 657 Clinton, adjacent to the McCoy Convention Center, and 10 attached two-story, three-bedroom townhomes at 18 Adams, just south of School 75 affordable housing infill project at 57 Howard St.

The larger building will include 18 one-bedroom and 25 two-bedroom apartments, with a 20-space rear parking lot. The townhomes include 14 rear parking spaces.

All units are targeted to those earning 50% to 60% of the area's median income. They are seeking variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals on Wednesday related to building width and façade transparency.

Oil change shop for Elmwood

A new auto-maintenance business is coming to Elmwood Avenue in North Buffalo.

Quattro Development of Oak Brook, Ill., is seeking to construct a Take 5 Oil Change location on a 0.3-acre vacant site at 1941 Elmwood, where a prior building and parking lot have already been demolished. Plans call for a 1,700-square-foot metal-and-stucco building with a three-bay drive-thru and parking for 10 vehicles.

Located next to Hyatt’s, the site is zoned as strip retail, but Quattro is seeking variances from the Buffalo Zoning Board of Appeals for ground-story height so it can maintain the prototype design for Take 5 and reduce engineering costs, as well as to preserve privacy in the bathroom and manager’s office. It will use opaque glass instead, to enhance the building appearance, according to Quattro’s application.

The project also requires a minor subdivision and administrative site plan approval from the city Planning Department.

JPMorgan Chase branch

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is seeking a variance from the ZBA and a special-use permit from the Common Council to allow a drive-thru ATM at 533 Amherst St., within the parking lot owned by the American Legion Niagara Frontier Post #1041. That will reduce the number of parking spaces by eight, down to 60, but avoids trying to squeeze it onto the branch across the street and acquiring another property in the process, officials said.

Additionally, J&D Sealtech, developer Rocco Termini and the city are asking for variances for a significantly wider curb cut and driveway at both the Sealtech property at 138 Chandler St. and Thin Man Brewery at 166 Chandler St. to allow for delivery trucks to back in from the street .

And the Shwe Min Won Monastery, a Buddhist religious center at 356 Plymouth Ave., is seeking variances to allow it to add a storage garage on its 1-acre property to temporarily store donations and redistribute goods to those in need.