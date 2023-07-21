It has been more than 22 years since the Sacred Heart School in Niagara Falls closed, but the school, convent and rectory are now back in use – as affordable housing.

Belmont Housing Resources for Western New York, in partnership with True Bethel Baptist Church's True Community Development Corp., has completed its $15 million renovation of the vacant complex at 1128 South Ave., creating 39 apartments for low-income, elderly and disabled residents.

True Bethel Commons features 28 one-bedroom, nine two-bedroom and two three-bedroom units – including four two-story townhome units carved out of the school's gymnasium.

"The completion of this project marks yet another step forward in the revitalization of the city of Niagara Falls," said Belmont Executive Vice President Brad Packard. "True Bethel Commons not only provides quality affordable housing for area residents, but it also preserves significant historical assets."

The apartments are aimed at households earning at or below 60% of the area median income, but the City of Niagara Falls will also provide 24 "project-based" Section 8 vouchers for residents. Eight apartments will be fully accessible and adapted for people with individual physical challenges.

The school and adjacent buildings are part of the larger Sacred Heart Church complex, which dates to 1855, when Bishop John Timon authorized the establishment of a mission church called St. William's and then St. Raphael's, according to the Uniquely Niagara website.

The church building burned down in November 1888, and was replaced with the current Sacred Heart over the next two years. Sacred Heart then purchased an adjacent Lutheran church in 1895, and demolished it to construct the school and convent in 1899 and 1909, respectively. The entire complex, which was renovated or expanded several times, is listed on the State and National Registers of Historic Places.

However, declining enrollment and population changes took their toll, prompting the closure of a school addition in 1979, and the full school in 2001. The church closed in 2008, and the entire complex was acquired by True Bethel in 2011, with plans to expand the Buffalo church's mission into Niagara Falls. True Bethel proposed the redevelopment of the school into housing in 2017, after beginning discussions with Belmont two years earlier.

True Bethel still operates the church.

The project was funded with $8 million in federal low-income housing tax credits, and a $2.4 million subsidy from New York State Homes and Community Renewal, plus $2.4 million each in federal and state historic tax credits. It also received $390,000 from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, through Evans Bank, and $50,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds from Niagara Falls.

"It's really an example of what can be accomplished when multiple partners come together to advance this work," Packard said.