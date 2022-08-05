Belmont Housing prepares to start reuse of Gates Circle homeopathic hospital buildings

The region's largest affordable housing provider is hoping to obtain state financing for its $33 million redevelopment of the former Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital homeopathic buildings into an 80-unit multifamily apartment complex after gaining city approval of the plan.

Belmont Housing Resources for WNY plans to redevelop the three northernmost buildings that still remain from the former hospital, which was closed a decade ago and acquired by TM Montante Development.

The nonprofit developer will renovate the 103,593-square-foot buildings at 630 Linwood Ave., adding apartments on five floors while restoring its exterior under historic preservation standards.

The buildings – technically the east, north and west wings – are sandwiched between Linwood and Lafayette avenues and the new Lafayette Connector constructed next to the new Canterbury Woods project.

Plans call for 10 studio apartments, 39 one-bedroom units, three two-bedroom apartments and eight three-bedroom units in the three buildings, ranging in size from 507 to 1,020 square feet each. The first two floors will have 17 apartments each, while the second and third floors have 20 each, and the fourth floor will have just six. Twelve will be designated for people with mobility and hearing or vision impairments.

"It’s a really exciting opportunity to provide for integrated, affordable, family housing," said Brad Packard, director of housing development for Belmont. "It really speaks right to the city’s mission of creating economically diverse neighborhoods, and given the current environment we find ourselves in with rising inflation and an extremely challenging housing market, this is a timely endeavor."

"Belmont’s a great partner, and their vision for the project is something we’re really excited about," said TM Montante President Christian Campos. "Our goal was to do an overall project that connects the neighborhoods and brings a diversity of housing."

Belmont will apply this month for HOME funds from the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency, which it hopes to receive within 60 days.

If successful, it will then apply by yearend for low-income housing tax credits from New York State Homes and Community Renewal and a permanent loan from the state Housing Trust Fund Corp. Those decisions would be made by March or April of next year, with the 16-month construction project by Montante Construction beginning by late fall or winter of 2023.