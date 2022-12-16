Behind 43North company Big Wheelbarrow's decision to keep its office in Buffalo

Sam Eder was completely surprised when he heard his company's name called onstage at the 43North finals this October.

No, his company Big Wheelbarrow wasn't one of the five $1 million investment winners of the Buffalo startup accelerator's annual contest. (Big Wheelbarrow won a $500,000 prize in 2021.)

Eder's company was called onstage because the 43North board of directors selected Big Wheelbarrow – a supply chain software platform that helps local producers sell their products in grocery stores – to receive $100,000 in follow-on funding from the organization.

"Buffalo, thank you for your support," Eder, clad in dark blue jeans, a blazer and his signature Big Wheelbarrow T-shirt, said as he accepted the award in front of a packed crowd at Shea's Buffalo Theatre. "It's been unbelievable. I can tell you unequivocally that being in Buffalo has changed the trajectory of Big Wheelbarrow."

The board's decision was based on the company's success to date in Western New York and its potential for growth – along with its commitment to Buffalo.

"Big Wheelbarrow has been very committed to Buffalo," 43North President Colleen Heidinger said. "They have an organic fit. They’re great people and they want to help us grow Buffalo."

Since Big Wheelbarrow moved from Austin, Texas, to Buffalo in January 2022, the company has facilitated more than $3 million in local food transactions on their platform. The company is working with nearly 300 grocery stores across New York. Big Wheelbarrow also hired two new employees in Western New York and worked with interns from local colleges, Eder said.

And that's just the beginning of Big Wheelbarrow's efforts in Buffalo. The company has decided to remain in Western New York past the obligatory year that comes with winning a 43North prize.

And that's exactly what 43North organizers wanted to happen.

The idea behind the 43North competition is to get promising startups to come to Buffalo and settle in so they’ll want to stick around by showing founders the region has everything a company needs to thrive, like a supportive community, access to talent and a high quality of life. 43North was launched by the state as a way to lure startups to the region and help build the support systems and programs needed to encourage other entrepreneurs and help attract funding.

Big Wheelbarrow used its time here to build ties with its biggest customers: Tops Markets, Price Chopper and local farmers.

"It wasn’t much of a decision," Big Wheelbarrow Chief Operations Officer Christina Wing said. "I don’t think there was ever really a question that we would maintain our office here."

The decision to stay in Buffalo

Before winning the $100,000 of follow-on funding, Big Wheelbarrow's founders – Eder, Wing, Chief Technology Officer Evan Alter, and Chief Marketing Officer Ben McConnell – had already decided the company would retain a presence in Buffalo.

Staying in Western New York allows Big Wheelbarrow access to its biggest customers, Eder said. The team is just a short drive away from the grocery stores and farms it works closely with.

"Being able to go and visit customers, especially ones we've formed two years of relationships with, really gives us great insights and helps us build smarter features and make a better product," Wing said.

When Big Wheelbarrow first moved to Buffalo, the team didn't do the best job at tapping into the local talent pool, Eder said. But that changed once they began getting involved at local colleges.

"I didn't know about the universities here being one of the largest producers of programmers," Alter said. "When we came in, we totally made missteps. We tried to go for a lot higher-level people, but there's so many more junior people who are eager to learn and want to be mentored."

Big Wheelbarrow started in Western New York with five employees and has since hired two more, including a sales manager who used to work for Tops. The company has also hired interns from the University at Buffalo and SUNY Buffalo State, Eder said, including a marketing intern who helped Big Wheelbarrow increase its social media engagement.

The startup ecosystem that Western New York is building is another factor keeping Big Wheelbarrow in town.

The company has had a positive experience being part of 43North, benefiting from the support of 43North staff and the other companies. They've been able to make not just business connections, but friends as well, Eder said.

He called Buffalo a "one degree of separation town."

"Buffalo is a community town," said Wing, who spent about half of the year in Western New York and the other half back in Austin. "It's about neighbors helping neighbors. Once you get in to the community and you start meeting people, it feels so easy to network and to create a company culture that really jives with us."

What does the future look like for Big Wheelbarrow in Buffalo?

2023 is going to be an expansion year for Big Wheelbarrow, Eder said.

The company's goal for the year is to quadruple the more than $3 million in local food transactions on their platform, Eder said. Big Wheelbarrow will be launching a pilot program with a national retailer at the beginning of 2023 and is in the process of raising $2 million in an ongoing round of fundraising.

The $2 million will help make "a big set of hires" possible in Western New York, Eder said.

Big Wheelbarrow plans to make Buffalo its sales, customer and technology hub, Eder said. Next year, the company plans to hire four salespeople, two customer support representatives and continue to work with data science and technology interns from local colleges.

Doing this level of hiring wouldn't be possible in Austin, where Big Wheelbarrow was founded. The cost of living is significantly cheaper, so the company's money goes further in Buffalo.

"We could not hire the same people in Austin for the same price that we do in Buffalo," Alter said.

Eder never imagined he would fall in love with Buffalo and want to stay here, he said. He's enjoyed all the outdoor activities Western New York offers, like sailboat racing on Lake Erie, hiking in Letchworth State Park and curling at Canalside, rooting for Buffalo's sports teams and exploring the local food scene.

But not everyone on Big Wheelbarrow's team is staying. Eder will be the only member of Big Wheelbarrow's founding team that will remain full time in Buffalo. Alter, who moved to Buffalo with Eder at the beginning of the year, will be returning to Texas, though he and Wing plan to travel back regularly.

Eder's wife, Julie Amaon, and their dog, Ella, will also be moving to Minnesota to be closer to the patients Amaon serves as a doctor.

But even with his wife moving away and Alter going back to Austin, Eder still feels like he has a strong support system in Buffalo, both personally and professionally.

As someone who moved to Buffalo, Eder views the city differently than people who have lived here their whole lives. To Eder, Buffalo is vibrant, fun town that’s becoming a startup hub. Buffalo reminds him of Austin 15 years ago.

"There is like, an internalized ethos in Buffalo that it's still this city that's shrinking, kind of mired in the past," Eder said. "That's not the Buffalo I know. I know this vibrant Buffalo that's actually growing, that has people coming in, that's starting to become a hub for certain sectors in the startup world. That makes it really easy for me to have a very different relationship to Buffalo. It's a fun town. It's great."