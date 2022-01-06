 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Niagara Falls store
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Niagara Falls store

Bed Bath & Beyond (copy)
Associated Press

Bed Bath & Beyond will close its Military Road store in Niagara Falls, as part of the retailer's latest wave of store consolidations.

The Union, N.J.-based company said Thursday that it would close 37 stores in 19 states, most by the end of February. It's the third round of store reductions since the company said in 2020 that it would close 200 stores and remodel 450 others over two years in a nationwide revamping of its network. It has already closed 170 stores, while remodeling 82 others.

"After careful consideration, Bed Bath & Beyond has decided to close the Niagara Falls location on Military Road in the coming months, as part of our previously announced store closure plans," the company said by email. "We previously shared this information with our valued associates and store closing sales have already begun."

The chain still has stores in Amherst, Williamsville and Blasdell, as well as its website.

Besides the location at 1520 Military, the chain is also closing stores in the Rochester suburb of Canandaigua and the Finger Lakes community of Auburn, as well as one in suburban Albany and three in downstate New York.

