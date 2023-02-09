The Amherst Bed Bath & Beyond store on Niagara Falls Boulevard is a casualty of the company's latest portfolio pairing. It's one of 150 underperforming stores scheduled to close as the company narrowly avoids bankruptcy.

A liquidation company is already on site, discounting retail prices at 10% to 30%. The store is located in Benderson's The Boulevard Plaza with Target and Lowe's.

A store on Military Road in Niagara Falls closed last year in a wave of store consolidations. There are two remaining Bed Bath & Beyond locations, in the McKinley and Eastern Hills malls.

The company has struggled financially, recently defaulting on debts with JP Morgan. The company hopes to raise more than $1 billion in a public stock offering announced last week.