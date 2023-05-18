Affordable housing developer Beacon Communities – which took over the upstate New York portfolio of Norstar USA late last year – now wants to make its mark on the state by committing to a new carbon-neutral policy.

It will be for all current and future projects across New York, including by retrofitting existing housing complexes in communities like Buffalo, and likely cost millions of dollars.

But first Beacon Communities needs to find out just how to make that work, and how much it will cost.

The Boston-based firm, one of the nation's largest providers of affordable housing, says it will use up to $250,000 in funding from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority to study the design of its entire portfolio of 2.5 million square feet of residential space across the state.

The goal is to make improvements that will ensure all of its properties are environmentally clean and resilient, in recognition that buildings contribute one-third of greenhouse gas emissions.

"Most likely the work will cost millions of dollars, but that’s exactly what this grant is for – to investigate all of those costs and what the best approach is for our portfolio," said Nicole Ferreira, executive vice president of development in New York for Beacon Communities. "This is the exploratory stage."

In doing so, Beacon says it's the first developer in the state to take advantage of NYSERDA's Carbon Neutral Portfolio Support through the New Construction-Housing Program. That program provides money for property owners, real estate developers and manufacturers who are willing to design, build and operate low-carbon or carbon-neutral buildings. Beacon is already working on the first carbon-neutral public housing renovation in the state, which is in Rome.

“With buildings responsible for just under 40% of all global energy-related carbon emissions, our industry must step up and do its part to fight climate change; that is exactly what Beacon is doing,” said Beacon CEO Dara Kovel.

The announcement by Beacon comes in the wake of the state's new phased environmental mandates – included in the latest state budget – that all new buildings seven stories or lower must comply with net-zero construction requirements by Dec. 31, 2025. That directive temporarily excludes commercial and industrial buildings of more than 100,000 square feet, but it will apply to all new buildings as of year-end 2028.

Beacon acknowledged that reality when it specifically cited Gov. Kathy Hochul's ambitious climate change initiative, which focuses on electrification of buildings to reduce emissions and improve air quality.

“Beacon is dedicated to being part of the climate change solution, and we have made sustainability a signature element of our projects across New York,” Ferreira said.

Specifically, Beacon will contract with Ithaca-based Taitem Engineering and Syracuse-based Northeast Green Building Consulting to consider how it can redesign its projects to eliminate the use of fossil fuels in both its existing buildings and any new construction ventures that it plans to undertake in the future. That includes electrification, the use of heat pumps, and deployment of solar panels to provide alternative or "green" energy instead of oil and gas.

As part of the review, Taitem will define what carbon neutrality means for Beacon and set procedures for meeting climate goals during all phases of a construction project. The consulting firm will also create benchmarks for Beacon to target in reducing carbon in everything from transportation and waste removal during construction projects to the operation and maintenance of facilities afterwards.

The review will take place between April and December, with Beacon submitting a final report to NYSERDA early next year.

"It’s a real investigation into which sort of tools we should be looking at for which buildings," Ferreira said, noting the difference between garden-style and high-rise buildings. "I think it’s a foregone conclusion that we're committed that this is the path forward in New York. So we’re trying to be a leader in figuring out what those costs are and sharing those outcomes with our public partners."