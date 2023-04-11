Another longtime major affordable housing complex in Buffalo is poised for a significant state-funded rehab, as the owner of the Ellicott Town Center adjacent to downtown prepares to launch a $73 million upgrade of the 30-year-old community.

First Shiloh Housing Corporations – an affiliate of First Shiloh Baptist Church – is partnering with Beacon Communities of Boston on a renovation of the residential complex, located east of Michigan Avenue, occupying most of the block between East Eagle, South Division and Pine streets. Its formal address is 233 E. Eagle.

That's also behind the former Buffalo headquarters of Norstar USA, whose affordable housing operations and upstate New York business were taken over by Beacon in a December 2022 deal that also included three key staff members.

Built in 1995, on the site of the former Ellicott Mall public-housing project, the complex includes four apartment towers and 24 senior patio homes, for a total of 281 living units for seniors and families, and has been fully owned by the church affiliate for more than a decade. Occupancy is generally more than 90%.

"It’s a fantastic location. You’re walking distance to downtown and to jobs, and you’ve got the bus line on Michigan," said Linda L. Goodman, senior vice president at Beacon in Buffalo, and formerly at Norstar.

But like many such aging communities, it's in need of repairs, updates and an overall rehab, and the church had been working on such a plan with Norstar since 2019. That will now be taken on by Beacon, as its first Buffalo redevelopment.

“Beacon is committed to expanding our work in delivering high-quality, sustainable, and affordable housing for tenants across New York, and we are thrilled that Ellicott Town Center with First Shiloh is our first financed development project in Western New York," said Nicole Ferreira, executive vice president for development at Beacon.

Plans by Stieglitz Snyder and Labella Associates call for kitchen and bathroom updates in all units, as well as new painting, doors and lighting. Common areas will be repainted and will get new flooring, along with bathroom and lighting updates. Buildings will receive upgraded mechanical systems, new roofs, siding, and exterior windows and doors. And the site will benefit from sidewalk repairs, landscaping updates, lighting and repaved parking lots.

"The modern upgrades of the Ellicott Town Center units for the residents will make a great impact on their everyday lives," said James Williams, chair of First Shiloh Housing Development Fund Corp.

The project is largely funded through state sources, with $39.1 million coming from New York State Homes and Community Renewal – through the Housing Trust Fund Corp. and New York State Home for Working Families – and a $3.6 million first mortgage through the State of New York Mortgage Agency. New York State Energy Research and Development Agency is also providing $200,000, while the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency is putting up $363,000.

The other major source of financing is affordable housing developer WNC Inc. of Irvine, Calif., which is purchasing $30.7 million in 4% low-income housing tax credits, also provided by NYSHCR. And First Shiloh has accumulated $2.5 million in reserves for the project.

Construction by RP Oak Hill Building Co. will begin later this month, and is expected to take 18 to 24 months for completion. Work will take place in stages, starting with one tower that First Shiloh has deliberately sought to empty through attrition over several years. Tenants will be relocated as work is completed.