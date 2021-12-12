Barking Boutique opening in Tonawanda draws protesters

About 40 people protested in front of Sheridan Plaza in the Town of Tonawanda on Sunday afternoon, barking mad over the shopping center's newest tenant.
The target of their frustration: the Barking Boutique, which opened within the last couple of weeks at the plaza and offers a variety of "purebred and purpose-bred" puppies, as well as puppy supplies.
On the sidewalk at the intersection of Sheridan Drive and Eggert Road, and directly in front of a grand opening sign for the Barking Boutique, protesters held signs reading, "Don't Shop – Adopt" and "Pet Store Dogs=Puppy Mill Dogs."
The protest was organized by Cheektowaga resident Meghan Williams, who is president of the Puppy Mill Rescue Team, a local nonprofit that rescues abandoned dogs and puppies from puppy mills and places them with shelters. She believes people should opt to adopt dogs from rescue shelters, rather than pay thousands of dollars for puppies that could come from large-scale commercial dog breeding operations.
"I rescue all the dogs that don't get lucky enough to make it here to a store or anything like that," she said.
The Barking Boutique, according to its website, has two other stores in Michigan and is owned by David Boelkes. News reports indicate the business faced similar protests in 2017 when it opened puppy stores there, but Boelkes has publicly said the Barking Boutique was being inaccurately associated with unlicensed puppy mills.
On its website, the Barking Boutique says it has a "zero-tolerance policy for puppy mills or breeders who have substandard breeding practices, and we are committed to providing everyone with a fully transparent understanding of who first raised your puppy and how humanely they and the mother were treated."
In fact, spokesperson Brian Burch said customers can meet the mother dogs virtually and noted the business lists its breeders online.
"We're an open book," he said. "Transparency is everything for us. We don't hide from who we are; we don't hide from who we work with from the breeding side."
While the protest Sunday occurred outside the Barking Boutique, Williams also wanted to raise awareness of the larger issue of puppy mills and of a bill attempting to make its way through the New York State Legislature.
That bill would end the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in retail pet stores across the state, but would allow those businesses to showcase animals available for adoption from shelters and other entities. The bill passed the State Senate in May by a 57-6 margin, and is now in the Assembly Rules Committee, according to the State Legislature website.
Williams is hopeful 2022 is the year it could become law.
At minimum, she hopes consumers do their homework if they decide to get a dog.
"I just hope people really research where they get a dog from or opt to adopt a dog from a rescue or a shelter," she said.
