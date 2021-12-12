Barking Boutique opening in Tonawanda draws protesters

On its website, the Barking Boutique says it has a "zero-tolerance policy for puppy mills or breeders who have substandard breeding practices, and we are committed to providing everyone with a fully transparent understanding of who first raised your puppy and how humanely they and the mother were treated."

In fact, spokesperson Brian Burch said customers can meet the mother dogs virtually and noted the business lists its breeders online.

"We're an open book," he said. "Transparency is everything for us. We don't hide from who we are; we don't hide from who we work with from the breeding side."

While the protest Sunday occurred outside the Barking Boutique, Williams also wanted to raise awareness of the larger issue of puppy mills and of a bill attempting to make its way through the New York State Legislature.

That bill would end the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in retail pet stores across the state, but would allow those businesses to showcase animals available for adoption from shelters and other entities. The bill passed the State Senate in May by a 57-6 margin, and is now in the Assembly Rules Committee, according to the State Legislature website.