Barcalo Living & Commerce taking shape in Old First Ward

Renovating an enormous manufacturing complex into one of Buffalo’s newest places to live is a long and arduous task that could drain anyone.

But developers Karl Frizlen and Michael Masters can’t afford to lay back on the job.

The duo is in the midst of turning the former Barcalo Manufacturing plant into Barcalo Living & Commerce, a mixed-use community in the Old First Ward that dozens of tenants soon will call home. The ambitious project – which got underway in May 2021 after more than four years of planning – will revive the sprawling facility that once made classic recliners.

The venture is another in a continuing line of examples of developers turning old manufacturing and office buildings into apartment and commercial space, bringing new energy to long-neglected properties and neighborhoods.

In this case, the Barcalo adds to the surge of activity along nearby Ohio Street and the Buffalo River beyond it – an area that already has seen reuse projects at buildings that now house Resurgence Brewing and the Buffalo River Landing apartments.

So far, the renovation is about 50% complete, with about half of the apartments in the finishing stages of getting cabinets, paint and floor finishes, Frizlen said. The project is on track to open and start leasing by next spring.

But it's already proved challenging. The deterioration of the complex was more severe than anticipated in various places, which required extra work. And sharp increases in labor, material and transportation costs – prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing global turmoil – have driven the project price tag up by 15% to 20%, to as much as $40 million in all, from $35 million previously.

"This is an existing building, an old manufacturing facility. We’re running into a lot of construction surprises," Frizlen said.

Upon completion in 2023, the eight-building complex at 225 Louisiana St. will feature 116 apartments and 30,000 square feet of commercial space, including a restaurant. The apartments – mostly market-rate units – will include an almost equal mix of one- and two-bedroom loft units, as well as a number of three-bedroom apartments.

The developers are trying to attract light commercial tenants, such as a coffee shop, a brewery, offices or retail shops, but "nobody has signed on the dotted line," Frizlen said.

Besides its namesake recliners, Barcalo made metal furniture, mattresses and box springs, hand tools, automobile parts and airplane plates. The company ceased operations at the facility in 1963, and the complex was owned for several decades by the Sansone family, which maintained it while leasing portions of the space to various light commercial tenants and artists.

Originally built in phases over 20 years from 1896 to 1917, the former Barcalo Manufacturing Co. complex consists of both concrete and timber-framed buildings of varying heights, ranging from a one-floor foundry to a five-story structure. The bridge shown here, which used to carry heating pipes between two of the buildings, has since been taken down.

The developers are preserving and displaying 15 to 20 gigantic red sliding fire doors, each of which weigh about a ton, Frizlen said. If they can't be left in their original location, he said, they will be displayed in common areas.

Workers will spend a lot of time repointing or replacing most of the brick facade of the complex, which will then be cleaned "from top to bottom" of soot and other dirt. About 60 feet of brick facade that deteriorated on the Louisiana Street side must also be taken down and replaced, either with surviving brick or matching brick from elsewhere. "There’s quite a bit of work that still needs to be done," Frizlen said.

The complex has a mix of standard double- or single-hung windows and giant daylight factory windows, but only 28 of more than 600 windows throughout the complex will be restored. The rest – more than 90% – will be "replaced in kind" with historic replicas that match the style and material of the original windows. Replacements must be approved by the State Historic Preservation Office.

The mostly open space features tall ceilings, concrete pillars, brick walls and some wood floors, which must be restored and exposed to view.

When workers went to replace a roof, they found the decking beneath was rotten, and then some of the beams below it as well. Those had to be replaced. After workers took metal siding off a three-story building, they discovered it was leaning by 6 inches, so they had to completely rebuild two floors. "That’s what we’re running into on a daily basis," Frizlen said. "This building was worse than we anticipated."

