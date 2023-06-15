Oak & Iron will expand to Barcalo development

The Barcalo Buffalo Living & Commerce mixed-use building has announced its latest tenant: Oak & Iron, a combination salon and tattoo studio.

In addition to tattoos and coverups from permanent and guest tattoo artists, it provides a host of cutting edge salon treatments including haircuts, color, microblading, waxing, makeup and nails. The company uses cruelty-free products and processes from companies that do not test on animals, and offers vegan hair, nail and tattooing options. It also prides itself on being a safe space for people of all religions, races, countries of origins, sexual orientations and genders.

It is the second location for Oak & Iron, which also does business at 176 Franklin St.

It joins Pace Strength and Conditioning, a fitness center, and Frequentem Brewing Co., the second location for the Canandaigua-based brewery.

The Barcalo is under construction at 225 Louisiana St. in the Old First Ward. It is a $38 million project from the Lafayette Avenue-based Frizlen Group, a 35-year-old architect group with more than 750 projects under its belt, totaling more than $1 billion in construction costs in nine states, Canada, and Germany.

– Samantha Christmann

Boot Barn opens in Niagara Falls

Boot Barn, a 45-year-old Western and work wear retailer, has opened at 1520 Military Road in Niagara Falls.

The company specializes in Western wear and accessories for men, women and children – including cowboy hats, cowboy boots and jeans – and features such brands as Idyllwind, Shyanne and Old Gringo. It also specializes in work wear, including work boots, work hats and the Carhartt and Hawx brands.

Until now, the closest Boot Barn location was in Erie, Pa. The company is headquartered in California.

Spare Time Bowling Center for sale

Spare Time Bowling Center, a popular bowling alley on William Street in Cheektowaga, is up for sale.

Owner Dave Williamson said he loves his business, but is ready to retire and does not have an heir interested in taking on the venture, so he has listed it for sale.

"Wouldn't have wanted to do anything else with my life. The industry and all my customers have made it easy to come to work each and every day," said Williamson, who has been in the bowling industry for 40 years. "Working 70 plus hours a week, though, does have it's toll. Time for me to enjoy the other things life has to offer."

The more than 12,000-square-foot center has a restaurant and bar, and a roster of bowling leagues with more than 600 bowlers, according to the sale listing. The asking price of $950,000 includes the center's on-site pro shop, shoe rental, vending machines and games.

Made for Good opens in Kenmore

The Kenmore Village Improvement Society has opened a store to help fund its volunteer initiatives to improve the village.

Made for Good, featuring handmade items created by local makers, artisans and crafters, celebrated its grand opening Friday. It carries such items as pottery, jewelry, stained glass, paintings, tea, jams and books by local authors.

Located at 7 Warren Ave. in Kenmore near the corner of Delaware Avenue, the shop is attached to the Society office space.

The Society has traditionally funded its events and initiatives through sponsorships, which are increasingly difficult to secure, it said. The shop will help provide another source of revenue, while supporting local artists and makers.

"The KVIS takes the funds we make through the shop and we put them right back into the community," said Melissa Foster, Society president. "This is why we say that the Made for Good shop features locally handmade gifts that give twice."

Downtown Country Market returns

The Buffalo Place Downtown Country Market is back for its 41st season.

The farmer's market features a wide variety of fresh fruits, vegetables and flowers, as well as specialty food items, homemade bath products and more. Sponsored by M&T Bank, it takes place every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Oct. 12 on Main Street between Court and Church Streets.

The Market participates in the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program and Field & Fork Network Double Up Food Bucks Program to assist recipients of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Programs for Women, Infants and Children and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program also known as food stamps.

