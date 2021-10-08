Barcalo conversion project underway in Old First Ward after long Covid delay

"This will be great for the community and for the City of Buffalo, " Masters said.

The apartments – mostly market-rate units – will consist of an almost equal mix of one- and two-bedroom loft units, as well as a number of three-bedroom apartments. They will mostly be located in the multistory buildings, while the single-story sections will house commercial space and common areas. An unspecified number of apartments will be priced about 10% to 15% below market levels, but are not subsidized as "affordable" units for certain incomes.

"They will be attractive to a wider audience of tenants," Masters said. "On other projects that we’ve done, that seems to work really well for leasing. They fill up fast and stay full."

The units will range in size from less than 500 square feet for the smallest units, with a monthly rent of about $700, to the largest three-bedroom apartment on the fifth floor, with as much as 1,700 square feet and a rent of over $2,000. However, the majority of units fall in the middle, including one-bedroom units of 650 to 700 square feet for $1,100 and two-bedroom units of 1,200 to 1,300 square feet at $1,500.