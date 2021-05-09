Barcalo, Bush Lofts redevelopment projects poised to start

The apartments are aimed at those earning 80% to 90% of the area median income, while Frizlen's real estate business may take up some office space.

Mystery road leads to questions for Louisiana Street project You won’t find Ottawa Street on any Buffalo road map, but the paper roadway could derail plans to turn the old barcalounger factory on Louisiana Street into offices and apartments. Developers Karl Frizlen and partner Jason Yots of Common Bond Real Estate want to renovate the 175,000-square-foot former Barcalo Manufacturing Co. building at 175-245 Louisiana St. into 119 market-rate

"With all of our projects, our goal is to fit into the neighborhoods that we’re entering, while offering quality housing opportunities to the broadest segment of renters," Frizlen said in a press release issued Friday. "We’ve had success with that formula in the past and we think it will work well in this neighborhood.”

The building will also include space for tenant amenities – such as a fitness center, rooftop patio with a view of the nearby grain elevators, bicycle and kayak storage, a dog-washing station, a cafeteria, a laundry facility and common area leisure seating, as well as 138 spaces of indoor parking for residents.

Additionally, the mostly electric building will include solar panels, heat pumps and high-efficiency appliances to cut carbon emissions and utility bills.

The Barcalo factory complex consists of eight buildings that were originally constructed between 1896 and 1917. Besides the recliners, the company made metal furniture, mattresses, box springs, hand tools, and car and airplane parts, before ceasing operations there in 1963. It has been owned by the Sansone family for the last few decades.

