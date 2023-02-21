After Sacred Heart Catholic school in Niagara Falls closed in 2001, the venerable building's future was unclear, and remained so for a number of years.

True Bethel Baptist Church's real estate arm later acquired the property, and partnered with Belmont Housing Resources for Western New York on a $15 million project to convert the school to 39 apartments for low-income residents.

Brad Packard, Belmont's executive vice president, credited True Bethel's Rev. Darius Pridgen with the vision for revitalizing the property with apartments, and KeyBank with providing the financial wherewithal to set the project in motion.

"Without that investment, this really wouldn't be possible," Packard said.

True Bethel Commons illustrates the role banks can play in supporting community development, supplying the financial fuel projects need to get off the ground. For their part, the banks say partnering with nonprofits, and in some cases, governmental agencies, to fulfill the vision is essential.

"What banks can do is be connectors," said David Nasca, president and CEO of Evans Bank. "They're at the fulcrum point of where business meets the community. When we're talking about public-private investments, we're helping financing those, we're involved in those."

Here's a look at how some banks serving Western New York are working on some of those community needs:

'Blending new with old'

True Bethel Commons is a reinvention of the long-dormant school complex, restoring it as a community asset and providing affordable housing.

"True Bethel Commons is an idea representative of what we want to invest in, because it is community-based," said Kate de la Garza, senior relationship manager with KeyBank Community Development Lending. "It came from an on-the-ground vision of True Bethel Baptist Church in partnership with Belmont. So you know that it's reflective of the neighborhood that it is in."

Because the Sacred Heart school complex is listed on the state and federal registers of historic places, the redevelopment had to work within those parameters.

"Everything special about this building is about blending new with old," de la Garza said. "To do that, in this market, it's quite expensive. They're able to bring the amount of resources needed to create a beautiful product for the neighborhood."

A project like True Bethel Commons has a meaningful impact on the lives of the people who lease the apartments, said Chiwuike "Chi-Chi" Owunwanne, Key's corporate responsibility officer and community relations manager for the bank's Buffalo, Rochester and Eastern Pennsylvania markets.

"When you are able to create something like this that can ease the burden for working folks, it's great," he said. "This is what it means by ensuring that folks within the community have access, so that they can live life to their fullest potential."

Instead of paying $1,000 a month for what might be substandard housing, residents can live in a modernized place like True Bethel Commons for much less, and save money that they can put toward expenses other than rent, Owunwanne said.

"There's a huge demand [for housing], which obviously pushes up prices," he said. "This is part of the reason why this project is so special."

KeyBank takes on a variety of community development projects across the state each year, through equity investments and construction loans. Factors such as inflation and rising interest rates create their own challenges, de la Garza said.

"If we bring the best price available, it makes the project more feasible in this environment, when construction costs are so high," she said.

The first tenants were scheduled to move into True Bethel Commons this month, a milestone in the former school's long journey to revival. Belmont still has a lengthy waiting list of clients for affordable housing, Packard said.

"The reality is, you can't bring enough of this product to market to fill the need," he said. "That need's only deepened, unfortunately, with the impacts of Covid."

Connecting with community

M&T Bank has supported recent community development projects including Mt. Aaron Village and the Apartments at the Lyceum. Both projects are creating new housing while addressing the needs of certain populations.

M&T made a $13.3 million investment in Mt. Aaron Village, and last year helped secure a grant of over $600,000 from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York to support the Genesee Street development, said Eric Feldstein, M&T's Western New York regional president.

The project consists of 59 living units, including 18 for people who need supportive services to live independently. BestSelf Behavioral Health will have an onsite presence.

Feldstein said M&T built on its relationship with Rev. Dwayne Jones of Mt. Aaron Baptist Church and Community Hope Builders, who has focused on expanding access to affordable housing.

"Ultimately, it is our local community and business leaders that know best what are the needs of the communities we live and work in," Feldstein said. "We're really excited to be working with visionaries, with leaders, with partners that know best how to leverage such investments to uplift our communities."

At the Apartments at the Lyceum, Community Services for Every1 is redeveloping a former school and community center into 42 apartments, along with 7,600 square feet of commercial space. Twelve of the apartments will be set aside for survivors of domestic violence.

Feldstein said M&T's definition of community development extends beyond brick-and-mortar projects, to include areas like affordable mortgage lending, financial empowerment, small business support and targeted philanthropy.

The bank also makes an impact through its strong participation in the U.S. Small Business Administration's lending programs, which assist borrowers who might otherwise have difficulty obtaining loans, he said.

Revitalizing a block

Evans Bank is playing a central role in a novel plan to build single-family homes in an East Side neighborhood that, if successful, could be duplicated elsewhere in the city of Buffalo.

Evans is partnering with the city; the Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Bank Improvement Corp., which is a land bank; and MMB Realty Group on the Adams Street Infill Initiative. Severyn Development was selected to build seven single-family homes on vacant lots on a block of Adams Street between Genesee and Sycamore streets.

The goal is to revitalize vacant lots with new homes that diversify the mix of housing on the block. Construction is expected to start this spring. Evans is providing a $2 million construction loan, at a below-market interest rate.

"If we can create a situation that works, which we think we can, then this can be replicated in other places," Nasca said. "The goal of this thing isn't that it be a one and done. The goal is, it can be replicated. Because there are plenty of places that have this opportunity."

He hopes other banks in the region will get involved in follow-up versions of the initiative.

"Any bank will be able to do it," Nasca said. "But we've got to create the structure that works and is sustainable for people like the city, community organizations, the people that have the property. We'll put capital in the deal, but it required some creative thought and risk-taking on all parties."

Elsewhere on Adams Street, Evans worked with the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers and Rochester-based Cornerstone Group to create Westminster Commons. The complex includes affordable and senior apartments, an Evans branch, and other services for residents.

The idea for new single-family homes on the block came from the community, as housing that would be complementary to Westminster, said Royce Woods, Evans' chief diversity, inclusion and community development officer.

"Evans Bank didn't go into the community and say, 'We're going to build single-family homes,'" he said. "We were in the process of developing this [Westminster] senior complex and during out outreach, we asked, 'What are you looking for, what do you need?'

"And it was the community's response to build single-family homes on the lots," Woods said. "We try our best to deliver what they ask for. I think that type of community development, collaborative approach, is what makes projects like Westminster successful."