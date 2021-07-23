Bankruptcy filings keep falling, but increase could be looming

"Certainly a window's opened up," Fink said.

With businesses, it can be difficult to predict how many bankruptcy filings might be coming as the pandemic wanes, he said.

"A lot of businesses that are experiencing and have experienced financial distress don’t always file for bankruptcy," he said. "Oftentimes they just close the doors.”

Kevin Tompsett, who leads Harris Beach's financial restructuring, bankruptcy and creditors' rights practice group, believes foreclosures "are one of the main drivers that push people to file for bankruptcy."

"With those (on hold) during Covid, I think that depressed the number of filings that might have otherwise happened," he said.

Some other factors, like supplemental unemployment benefits and people curtailing spending on things like travel during the pandemic, might have held down bankruptcy filings, but to a lesser extent, Tompsett said.

Tompsett said it's a good approach for debtors to reach out to creditors to try to work out a solution that staves off foreclosure.

"Banks are not in the business of foreclosing on homes. They're just aren't. It's always a last resort," he said.