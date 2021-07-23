Bankruptcy filings keep falling, but increase could be looming

When the pandemic struck last year, there were fears bankruptcy filings in the Buffalo Niagara region would soar, as the financial fallout hit individuals and businesses.
It hasn't happened – yet.
Halfway through 2021, the number of cases filed in the region was down 20% from the same six-month period a year ago, according to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Western District. And that was on top of a 39% decline in filings for all of 2020 from the year before.
But some observers believe an increase in bankruptcy filings is only a matter of time, as protections and financial lifelines installed during the pandemic – like a moratorium on foreclosures, mortgage forbearance and enhanced unemployment benefits – go away.
“With the tremendous of amount of government supports that have been provided to folks, we believe that’s the reason they’ve been able to hold on and maintain control of their finances, at least at this point,” said Noelle Carter, president and CEO of Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo.
It’s not just a local trend. Nationally, bankruptcy filings in the first half of this year dropped 27% from the same period a year ago, according to Epiq AACER, a California-based firm which tracks bankruptcy data.
Historically, bankruptcy filings have closely tracked increases and decreases in the unemployment rate, said Gregg Morin, vice president of business development and revenue at Epiq AACER.
But those two paths diverged during the pandemic. As the jobless rate skyrocketed, bankruptcy filings dropped.
Epiq AACER reported that nationally, in the 24 months before Covid struck, an average of 59,400 bankruptcy cases in all chapters were filed each month. In the 15 months since Covid hit, only 36,650 cases per month were filed – a difference of nearly 24,000 per month.
“My clients don’t think (those cases) just went away,” said Morin, whose firm's clients include lenders, attorneys and servicers.
But the question is what percentage of that difference turns into actual cases, and how well individuals and businesses have weathered the pandemic financially.
As Morin points out, mortgage forbearance isn't the same as mortgage forgiveness.
"Those payments are still coming due," he said. "The moratoriums and forbearances didn't say that the lenders are out of luck from that."
Raymond Fink, a partner with Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman, also believes an increase in bankruptcy filings is on the way. But he expects any increase be gradual, rather than a sudden surge.
Fink said a recent court ruling could lead to an uptick in bankruptcy filings by individuals. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit – which includes New York State – ruled that private student loan debt can be discharged in bankruptcy, without having to prove "undue hardship."
"Certainly a window's opened up," Fink said.
With businesses, it can be difficult to predict how many bankruptcy filings might be coming as the pandemic wanes, he said.
"A lot of businesses that are experiencing and have experienced financial distress don’t always file for bankruptcy," he said. "Oftentimes they just close the doors.”
Kevin Tompsett, who leads Harris Beach's financial restructuring, bankruptcy and creditors' rights practice group, believes foreclosures "are one of the main drivers that push people to file for bankruptcy."
"With those (on hold) during Covid, I think that depressed the number of filings that might have otherwise happened," he said.
Some other factors, like supplemental unemployment benefits and people curtailing spending on things like travel during the pandemic, might have held down bankruptcy filings, but to a lesser extent, Tompsett said.
Tompsett said it's a good approach for debtors to reach out to creditors to try to work out a solution that staves off foreclosure.
"Banks are not in the business of foreclosing on homes. They're just aren't. It's always a last resort," he said.
Carter, of Consumer Credit Counseling, said many creditors have implemented hardship programs, like mortgage forbearance, that might not have been available before the pandemic.
"It’s more of a widespread ability for people to put their financial obligations on hold for a period of time," she said. "We’re going to come to a point where all that’s going to come to an end."
In the interim, some people have been able to juggle other expenses without having to worry a major cost like a mortgage payment, she said.
But with hardship programs ending soon, people facing financial pressures should start exploring how they will manage those increased expenses, Carter said. Agencies including Consumer Credit Counseling can provide advice.
"There are a lot of community supports out there," she said. "They’re certainly not alone."
Matt Glynn