Bank on Buffalo's 'branch on wheels' getting into gear

Bank on Buffalo's "branch on wheels" is ready to hit the road.

The full-service branch, built into an RV-style vehicle, will go into service next week. The vehicle will park one day a week at each of three locations, in Kaisertown, Black Rock and Niagara Falls. The bank next year plans to add a fourth location to the rotation, in East Buffalo.

Bank on Buffalo, a division of Pennsylvania-based CNB Bank, sees the mobile branch as a way to reach more residents of places where banking services are lacking.

Darnell Haywood, Bank on Buffalo's community responsibility officer, said the branch on wheels provides an alternative for individuals who use check-cashing services.

"When you think about it, that one dollar you have that you transfer over to pay someone each day or each week, you could put that in a savings account," he said.

Martin Griffith, chief of community banking for CNB, recalled talking to community leaders, including a number of pastors, about where the bank should open a branch to serve disadvantaged communities.

"People would say, 'That's great, you're going to invest in the community, but how are our people going to get to you?'" Griffith said. "Boy oh boy, did that resonate with me."

Those conversations got Bank on Buffalo leaders thinking differently, and the idea for creating a mobile branch was set into motion.

Bank on Buffalo estimated the cost of the project at $500,000. The 34-foot vehicle was assembled in Indiana and outfitted at CNB's headquarters in Clearfield, Pa., with all of the technology and services of a branch.

The branch on wheels features as an ATM, two teller windows, and interior space for customers to meet with employees, for services like opening accounts.

The branch on wheels will make weekly stops at Renovation Church at 567 Hertel Ave.; the Peter Machnica Community Center at 1799 Clinton St.; and the Doris Jones Community Resource Center at 3001 Ninth St. in Niagara Falls.

"A lot of them are banking deserts, food deserts, and communities that are underserved and underserviced," Haywood said.

Along with its regular schedule, the branch on wheels will make appearances at community events to promote financial literacy, said Michael Noah, the bank's president.

Completing the project took longer than expected – the bank initially planned to have the vehicle on the road just after Labor Day. Noah chalked up the delay to the fact this was a brand-new endeavor.

"It just took a little longer to make sure we got it right the first time, so that when we go to these locations, we're ready to roll," he said.

The branch on wheels complements Bank on Buffalo's 12 branches in the region. The bank has announced a 13th brick-and-mortar location, in Lancaster.