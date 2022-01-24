Bank on Buffalo plans to build branch where a Depew restaurant now stands

Bank on Buffalo plans to open a branch in Depew later this year.

The new branch will be built at 4781 Transit Road, near French Road, where the Forestview Restaurant currently is located. A property owner has outlined plans to demolish a restaurant on the site and replace it with an apartment building containing first-floor commercial space, and a bank branch built next door.

The 2,100-square-foot location will have a look similar to Bank on Buffalo's branch in Niagara Falls and a renovated branch in East Amherst, featuring a cafe-style lobby, open teller areas and interactive technology.

In the past few years, banks in the Buffalo Niagara region have opened a handful of newly built branches, rather than repurposing existing space for new locations. The new branches tend to be smaller and feature layouts with few, if any, teller windows.

Bank on Buffalo, a division of CNB Financial, plans to open what will be its 12th branch, at the Northland Central complex, in March. The Depew branch would be the bank's 13th location.

Matt Glynn

