Bank on Buffalo names new president

Bank on Buffalo is making leadership changes, as the bank continues to expand its local presence.

Martin Griffith, who has served as president of Bank on Buffalo since the bank's inception, was promoted to a new role with its Pennsylvania-based corporate parent, CNB Financial. He will remain based in Buffalo.

Michael Noah, 46, was named Bank on Buffalo's new president, after serving as the bank's senior vice president of commercial banking.

Bank on Buffalo has grown to $1.2 billion in deposits, fueled in part by its acquisition of the Bank of Akron, and is aiming to reach $2 billion within the next three to five years.

Part of the strategy is adding to its network of 11 branches. The bank is preparing to open a branch by year's end at the Northland complex, and is finalizing plans for a new-build location next year in the Lancaster area, Griffith said. Specifics were not disclosed.

Noah has about 25 years of experience in local banking. He worked at M&T Bank and KeyBank before joining Bank on Buffalo in 2017, helping establish the bank's identity as a new player in the market.