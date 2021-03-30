Bank on Buffalo gets BUDC approval for new Northland branch

Bank on Buffalo and the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. are signing a new lease for the bank to open a branch in the Northland Corridor campus.

Under terms of a lease approved by the BUDC board on Tuesday, the subsidiary of Pennsylvania-based CNB Financial Corp. will occupy 1,800 square feet on the first floor of the Northland Central building at 683 Northland Ave. That's a space that was originally intended to become a bookstore for the Northland Workforce Training Center, but wasn't ultimately used, said BUDC President Peter Cammarata.

The initial term of the lease is 10 years, with three five-year extensions for a potential total of 25 years. Rent starts at $1,950 per year for the first five years, with a 10% increase in the sixth year and then 2% annual increases after that.

The bank still needs to get approval from regulators at the state Department of Financial Services, which officials hope to receive within 45 to 60 days, Cammarata said. At that point, Bank on Buffalo could begin construction, with a goal of opening by Oct. 1.

The branch will use new advanced interactive ATMs for many transactions, so it's not expected to have a large staff, Cammarata added.

"It’s a small branch, so I don’t anticipate many people being there," he said.

