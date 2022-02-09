Bank on Buffalo corporate parent's CEO set to retire

Bank on Buffalo's corporate parent is headed for a leadership change.

Joseph Bower Jr. will retire as president and CEO of CNB Financial Corp. at the end of this year. He has held those roles for 12 years.

Michael Peduzzi will be promoted to succeed Bower. He is president and chief operating officer, of CNB Bank, the principal subsidiary of CNB Financial.

Under Bower, Clearfield, Pa.-based CNB Financial added the Bank on Buffalo division in 2016, and expanded into other markets, as well.

Matt Glynn

