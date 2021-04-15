 Skip to main content
Bank of America to close East Aurora branch
Bank of America

Bank of America will permanently close its East Aurora branch on July 20.

 Harry Scull Jr. / News file photo

Bank of America will permanently close another branch it has temporarily shut during the pandemic.

The bank will close its location at 670 Main St. in East Aurora for good July 20. Like a number of area Bank of America branches, it has been temporarily closed for months.

Bank of America will close a Williamsville branch, at Main Street and South Cayuga Road, on June 22. That branch is also temporarily closed.

Matt Glynn

