Automakers cope with chip shortage amid strong demand for vehicles

New-vehicle sales in the region have risen despite the chip shortage. New vehicle sales nationwide increased slightly during the second quarter, although the pace of sales slowed during May and June, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association.

Locally, the Niagara Frontier Automobile Dealers Association reported new-vehicle sales through the first half of the year were up 40% over the same period in 2020. Neither year's figures included sales heavyweight Chevrolet, which does not publicly disclose its results for the Buffalo Niagara region.

But another top selling brand, Ford, reported new-vehicle sales increased 20% in the first six months at its nine area dealers from the same period a year ago. Last year, dealers in New York State labored under restrictions on their operations at the outset of the pandemic, impacting their ability to make sales.

Nationally, demand is particularly strong for light trucks and SUVs, which combined accounted for 77% of all new vehicles sold in the first half of the year, according to the NADA. The trade group said those vehicles' market share is expected to continue moving toward an 80% market share.

The strong demand for trucks is a big reason for the hiring at the GM plant in Lockport.