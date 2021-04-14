Aurubis Buffalo, Steelworkers near contract deadline

Contract talks between Aurubis Buffalo and the Steelworkers union were coming down to the wire at the North Buffalo plant.

Their labor agreement was set to expire at the end of Wednesday. The copper and brass mill employs 500 workers represented by the Steelworkers Local 593.

"While the company hopes to avoid a work stoppage, it has made clear to (Steelworkers) representatives that certain changes to outdated operational work rule procedures are imperative to the company’s success," Aurubis Buffalo said in a statement.

Dustin Snyder, Aurubis Buffalo's president, said management would express "no ill will" toward hourly workers should they decide to strike.

“I cannot stress enough the deep respect and value that I hold for our union-represented employees," Snyder said.

"They are hardworking, skilled and knowledgeable men and women – many of whom have dedicated their careers to this plant. They are an important part of our team and will be treated with respect and professionalism regardless of how this negotiation plays out,” he said.

A Steelworkers official could not be reached to comment Wednesday about the talks.

Germany-based Aurubis AG acquired the Buffalo manufacturing operation – once known as American Brass – in 2011, as part of a larger deal. Aurubis AG has made efforts to sell its flat-rolled products division, including the Buffalo plant.

Matt Glynn

