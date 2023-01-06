Attorney General Letitia James coming to Buffalo for hearing on mental health care access

New York Attorney General Letitia James is coming to Buffalo later this month for a public hearing on mental health care access in Western New York.

The hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Jan. 18 in the 301-person capacity Mason O. Damon Auditorium at the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, 1 Lafayette Square.

The attorney general's office said members of the public, advocacy groups and health care providers are encouraged to testify.

Those who wish to provide oral testimony at the hearing must submit their request, including a brief summary of their planned testimony, at ag.ny.gov/mental-health-hearing by Wednesday. Written testimony will be accepted at the web address through Jan. 18.

This will be James' second public hearing on mental health. The first one was held in June in New York City and lasted more than four hours, primarily focused on issues affecting the downstate region. Through the hearings, James' office said she hopes to gain insight from the public about problems accessing mental health services. James could then use that information to push for legislative and enforcement solutions.

"New York is battling a mental health crisis in every town, in every county, and in every region. Any solution must address the concerns of all New Yorkers, from Buffalo to Brooklyn," James said in a statement Friday. "As we continue to grapple with the impacts of Covid-19 and the immense tragedy facing Western New Yorkers, it is imperative that complete mental health services are available to our communities. Hearing from those with first-hand experience navigating our mental health care systems will better inform recommended solutions for New Yorkers in need."

James' hearing comes as the need for mental health services in Western New York, and across the country, has skyrocketed in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Buffalo, in particular, has had a difficult, trauma-filled last eight months, starting with the racist mass shooting on May 14 at Tops on Jefferson Avenue that left 10 people dead and three wounded. Then, just in the last couple of weeks, a Christmas weekend blizzard claimed at least 44 victims, a tragic fire in Buffalo killed five young children and, most recently, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in cardiac arrest during a game, shocking millions of fans across the world.

The need has overwhelmed many mental health providers, including Erie County Medical Center's 24/7 Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program, the largest safety net mental health emergency department in the Buffalo Niagara region. The state Health Department is now investigating conditions at that program, after union nurses at ECMC posted a video last month that highlighted staffing challenges within the unit.

For those who can't attend James' hearing in person, it also will be livestreamed on the attorney general's website.