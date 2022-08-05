Athenex's stock price jumps amid reported sale efforts

Athenex's battered stock jumped by more than 50% on Friday after a newspaper in India reported that two companies there were interested in buying the struggling Buffalo-based pharmaceutical company.

The company's stock rose to 96 cents per share on Friday, up 33 cents from Thursday's closing price of 61 cents, after a report by the Economic Times that Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Intas Pharmaceuticals – among other contenders - were in talks to acquire publicly traded Athenex. Representatives of those two companies did not return messages to comment.

The Economic Times report also said Athenex had hired a New York City-based investment firm, Cowen Inc., to lead the process of finding a buyer. Media representatives for Athenex and Cowen did not return messages to comment.

The report said it was possible a transaction could be completed in the current quarter, which concludes at the end of September.

Athenex's bold growth plans, included a Dunkirk manufacturing plant built by the state at the cost of $200 million, have run into a series of setbacks.

Athenex's stock was trading about $12 per share in February 2021, when federal regulators raised questions about a late-stage clinical trial that was underway for a key breast cancer drug under development. Its stock price fell to about $4 a share, and has fallen further since then, to below $1 per share this year.

In March, Nasdaq warned Athenex that it could be delisted from the stock exchange if its share price didn't improve. Nasdaq told Athenex that it needed to record a closing price of at least $1 share for a minimum of 10 consecutive days by Sept. 14 to remain in compliance. So far, Athenex has not met that threshold.

The company was founded as Kinex Pharmaceuticals nearly two decades ago. It has its headquarters in the Conventus Building on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and a compounding facility in Clarence.

Athenex is in the midst of a restructuring program that began in March, selling businesses it no longer considers core to its operations.

"I am proud of our operational execution in the first half of 2022 and pleased to say we are continuing this momentum into the second half of the year,” said Dr. Johnson Lau, Athenex's CEO, after the company released its second-quarter earnings last month.

Athenex has sold its leasehold interest in the Dunkirk plant to California-based ImmunityBio for $40 million.

Last month, Athenex agreed to sell its equity interests in its China subsidiaries for TiHe Capital (Beijing) Co. Ltd. for $19 million. Athenex planned to use proceeds from the sale toward operations and repaying debt.

As part of the deal, Athenex and TiHe also plan to enter into a long-term agreement for the manufacture and supply of certain active pharmaceutical ingredient products.

This year, Athenex also has sold its revenues from U.S. and European royalty and milestone interests in Klisyri, a medicine used on the skin to treat actinic keratosis on the face or scalp, for $85 million.

Athenex has also had some leadership changes. A private equity veteran was hired as chief financial officer earlier this year to try to lead a turnaround.

Athenex went public in 2017. It was the last locally based company to go public before ACV Auctions took that step in 2021.